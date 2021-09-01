News

Trainee pay at Clifford Chance hits £55k

By Thomas Connelly on
14

£50k in year one, rising to £55k in year two

Clifford Chance has increased the salaries of its trainee solicitors, Legal Cheek can reveal.

The firm’s year one rookies will now earn a salary of £50,000, a rise of £2,000 from £48,000, while their colleagues in year two will receive £55,000, a boost of £1,000 from £54,000. This equates to uplifts of 4% and 1% respectively.

The pay rise puts the firm’s second year trainees on the same levels of cash as those finding their feet at a host of US heavyweights including Akin Gump, Cleary Gottlieb and Debevoise & Plimpton. As for its magic circle rivals, Linklaters is the only other member of the elite fivesome to provide the same £55k sum.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows that CC is one of the largest trainee recruiters in the City, dishing out up to 95 training contracts each year.

News of the cash injection comes just months after Legal Cheek revealed the firm had increased the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors to £100k.

Elsewhere, Womble Bond Dickinson has confirmed a series of pay rises of its own. NQs in London will now earn £68,000, up £3,000 from £65,000, while pay in Newcastle and Plymouth has risen a sizeable 14% to £44,000. NQ pay in Bristol now sits at £50,000, up from a previous rate of £46,000, and £45,000 in both Southampton and Leeds — boosts of £3,000 from £42,000.

Trainees are also cashing in. First year trainees in London will receive £38,000 in year one, rising to £40,000 in year two, while their counterparts in Bristol and Southampton are now on £30,000, rising to £32,000 in year two. Trainees in Newcastle and Leeds start on £26,000 and £27,000, moving to £28,000 and £29,000 in their second year. Rookies in Plymouth earn £28,000 and £30,000.

14 Comments

Rustic Rambo

That’s pretty epic. Now check out the trainee pay at SPB: £37k lmaoooo 😂😂😂

meh

That’s more than I’m on at my mid-sized city firm. But I suppose that I at least can enjoy my weekends and evenings.

Chinny

Ooof that is outrageously low. Can any SPB trainees confirm it hadn’t been increased? £37k for a first year trainee used to be market in 2014…

Bobby

No but can u pls keep the banter going as some pressure to increase wouldnt be all tht bad. Cheers hun.

Disgruntled mid level

We need an expose on firms bunching salaries further up the associate chain. It’s outrageous and has only been spoken about here in the A&O increases article.

Old Guy

£37k is a good job for a 23-26 year old. Learning how to do a job too. What’s the problem?

Ok boomer

The problem is that 95% of the London market pays it’s trainees substantially more. And it shows what a sweaty pit SPB is.

Chicken little

Goodwin trainee rise wya??!

Anon

Does CC give a 10k grant like some US firms?

anon

Congrats CC. Now how many jump ship to US firms on qualification, most recent qualification round, as prime example. Or, those trainees already holding offers ;)!

Anon

Goodwin are going to release new trainee rates imminently

Anonymous

You would still have to be a fool to work at an MC firm, considering that the pay you get for the hours worked is on par with sweatshop firms. Might as well work at a firm that pays better money or won’t chain you to the desk.

Trainee

Now it’s Freshfields’ turn! The lowest MC pay for trainees… even some Tier 2 firms pay trainees more than FBD does!

FBD Trainee

Freshfields “in the same league as American firms” Bruckhaus “but pays the lowest trainee salary in the magic circle” Deringer

