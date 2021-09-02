News

LPC students unhappy about return to in-person exams

By Aishah Hussain on
11

Exclusive: SRA has told legal education providers to revert to face-to-face assessments

A number of law students have criticised what they describe as The University of Law’s (ULaw) “sudden” decision to revert back to in-person exams now that lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

Up until Friday, students on the accelerated Legal Practice Course (LPC) at ULaw Moorgate tell us they were given a choice between in-person and remotely proctored exams.

But now they tell us the exams, which are less than three weeks away, have switched from online and typed to in-person and handwritten. Legal Cheek has been told the “last minute” change has apparently caused “huge levels of distress” for some students.

ULaw says it empathises with students but is bound by rules set out by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

An email sent to students last week and seen by Legal Cheek, informed them that since coronavirus restrictions have been lifted, the “default position” is now that exams for solicitors’ accounts, dispute resolution, and business, will be held in-person on campus, “except in certain limited circumstances”.

The limited circumstances include, for example, where students are in isolation from or vulnerable to Covid-19, or where they are in countries where travel to and from the UK is restricted, according to the email.

Some students claim the switch has “disadvantaged” those who have prepared for months for online exams. Recent mock exams were completed online “rendering the experience far less useful and reflective” of the real assessments.

“Most of us have not completed a written paper since summer ’19,” one disgruntled student told Legal Cheek.

Universities across the country moved to remote teaching and assessment when the nation plunged into lockdown at the start of last year. It has not been without hiccups, with reports detailing the technical difficulties encountered by students.

The 2021 Legal Cheek LPC Most List

Law schools have been accommodating (insofar as the SRA allows), switching to open book exams for the LPC.

A ULaw spokesperson told Legal Cheek:

“We empathise with our students who have undoubtedly had to embrace a great number of changes as we have navigated through the pandemic. As a university we are bound by SRA regulations. Following our representations, the SRA confirmed that, with the lifting of national Covid restrictions, all providers would need to revert to face-to-face assessments on campus, subject to limited exceptions. We will continue to support our students however we can.”

An SRA spokesperson said: “We allowed remote assessments in response to the Covid-19 restrictions. With those restrictions no longer in place, we have said providers should revert to face-to-face assessments, except in exceptional circumstances.”

In May, the SRA made clear that law schools are able to provide remote LPC assessments on a permanent basis so long as they meet regulatory requirements.

11 Comments

Boomboom

Maybe the snowflakes can do a little dance on TikTok about their feelings.

Reply Report comment
(21)(28)

Jax

Kind of happy with the SQE coming in, the LPC wasn’t exactly thought of with a pandemic in mind. It’s so old fashioned. At least it’s not like in the old days with those Law society finals….exams consecutively over a few days.

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

Anna

I guess they have forgotten how to use a pen?

Reply Report comment
(7)(16)

Anne O'Nimoughs

Surely there is a lesson on TikTok about how to use a pen. May be there is a dance routine at the end of it too.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

yawn excoooses

lol… couldn’t they have waited to revert to in person exams for the next cohort? if the SRA published its guidance the night before an online exam would it have been shifted to in person the next day? come on, it’s guidance, and some flexibility and accommodation is surely required

Reply Report comment
(20)(1)

cri

This isn’t that big a deal at most other universities (including BPP), where ‘open book’ means ‘hard copy only’ and you have to bring all of your books, binders etc into your online exam. It has only become an issue at ULaw because the snowflakes got too used to scrolling through PDFs and Ctrl-Fing.

Reply Report comment
(6)(26)

Anonymous

So you believe that efficiently utilising a computer function to produce a more thorough exam response is ‘snowflake’ behaviour? Because writing by hand with a tool that is less ergonomically comfortable and of swift, is defining of an individual who is more tough? Times change, no doubt you’ve upgraded from horse and cart to a motorised vehicle, what a snowflake.

Reply Report comment
(35)(5)

cri

Kyle, shouldn’t you be spending your time remembering how to write with a pen and printing off your notes? Instead of downvoting strangers on LC?

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Anonymous

Oh Kyle, the point is about the knowledge acquired by the student. Ctrl F all you want, but that does not test anyone. Any people that call cars “motorised vehicles” are hardly in a great position to call anyone out on modernity.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Ex ULaw student

3 Weeks’ notice of this kind of change is unacceptable and unfair.

Reply Report comment
(9)(2)

Anonymous

Why? It is hardly a surprise and the blighters moaned enough about online testing before.

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Join the conversation

