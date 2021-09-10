Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Redefining the rule of law [The Critic]
How the government has bounced this week’s tax hike through parliament like it bounced through the Brexit deals [The Law and Policy Blog]
Thread: Turning back migrants in mid-channel would not be lawful [Twitter]
Dismissed for want of prosecution [Counsel of Perfection]
What is sharia? [The Economist] (registration required)
What is the law on migrant crossings and what is Priti Patel trying to change? [Sky News]
Folk music: our window into crime and punishment from another age [Prospect Magazine]
Why extremist was spared prison [A Lawyer Writes]
Ban anti-vaxxers from the office? It’s not as simple as that [Law Society Gazette]
