Legal YouTuber reveals what magic circle trainees really do in a day

From cold showers and coffee runs to client calls and drafting deals

As lawyers gradually return to the office, one legal vlogger and magic circle trainee has let us in on what he gets up to on a typical day.

From 7am to 10pm, YouTuber Liam Porritt, who is closing in on 100,000 subscribers, takes viewers through his morning routine, the work he does during the day, and some of the perks on offer at Clifford Chance.

He often starts his day, he tells viewers in the short vlog (below), with a run, walk or workout. He then checks his work emails over breakfast and scans the financial press for the big news stories of the day. “If you’re interested in going in a corporate career, I strongly recommend you build in some form of looking at financial-related and corporate-related stories on a morning basis,” says Porritt.

After a cold shower — “I’m still on the cold shower trend!” — and getting dressed in corporate gear, Porritt makes his way into the firm’s office located in London’s Canary Wharf for an 8am start.

Porritt gives viewers a glimpse of his shared office, which has his name on the door, and views across the City. He then tours the building and we see the firm canteen, complete with ice cream bar, spin studio, gym, prayer room and swimming pool.

Porritt, who’s currently in his second seat in the corporate M&A team, then carries out his tasks for the day. These include lots of drafting as he’s currently working on two big deals, responding to client calls and emails, as well as writing out board minutes. He also takes part in a weekly call run by one of the firm’s partners for the trainees to practise their presentation skills by discussing a recent business article relevant to the department.

Lunch for the day is ordered through an app and arrives at the firm’s ‘Budgie’ bar, which he picks up on the way to meet friends, including blogger and future trainee Lucy Cole. His dinner is delivered to his desk. “We get free dinner if we stay working late,” explains Porritt.

He clocks off at 9:30pm but the day before, he explains he finished at a “relatively early” 5:30pm which was “amazing”.