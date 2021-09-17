Round-up

Best of the blogs

By Legal Cheek on
1

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Protest and power: Is Priti Patel’s police bill a threat to civil liberties? [New Statesman]

Your proposal is whack. But why does Swale council want to be judicially reviewed? [A Lawyer Writes]

Minding the pupillage gap [Counsel]

Only French cooperation can stop the Channel boats [Free Movement]

Celebrity crime novelists: the latest literary fashion [The Critic]

An AI inventor or the Emperor’s New Clothes? [The IPKat]

Some refreshing comments against the glamourisation of serial killers and the woo-woo of criminal profiling [The Law and Policy Blog]

Black Tie Guide for Men [Yet Another Blogging Barrister]

Back to the office: best of both worlds [Law Society Gazette]

Secure your place: The October 2021 UK Virtual Law Fair

1 Comment

Anon

The black tie guide went horribly wrong when it stated “Having said all that, it is perfectly acceptable to wear a wing collar with black tie.” It is not acceptable. It is a wrong side of the tracks thing to do. Do not do it, it definitely marks your card and it is noticed, especially if it is a fixed wing collar.

None of that matters if you are wearing a ready made bow tie. Only children under the age of 6 can wear those.

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Join the conversation

Related Stories