DAC Beachcroft records 81% trainee retention score

13 sign permanent deals ✍️

DAC Beachcroft has confirmed an autumn 2021 trainee retention score of 81%.

Of the 16 rookies due to qualify this month, 13 have been retained on permanent deals. The firm’s London HQ takes the lion’s share of the new recruits with eight, Bristol gains three, while Manchester and Leeds take a newbie apiece.

They qualify into a range of practice areas including insurance; commercial litigation; commercial health; employment; clinical risk; professional and commercial risk; and corporate, commercial and regulatory.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows those in London start on a salary of around £60,000, while their counterparts in the regions earn between £37,000-£40,000 depending on location.

Anthea Lane, partner and training principal at DAC Beachcroft, said: “On behalf of the firm, I want to congratulate all of our qualifying trainees on this achievement. This has been a particularly challenging 18 months and I want to thank our NQs for their flexibility and understanding as we have adapted our training programme to remote-working circumstances.”

She added:

“We are very pleased to have been able to offer permanent roles to all our qualifiers this year and delighted that this cohort has chosen to continue their legal careers with us. We strive to be the place where talented people want to work and these trainees are helping us make this a reality.”

The retention news comes some six months after the firm unveiled a new agile working policy that enables all lawyers and staff to work from the office, from home, or a mix of the two.