Freshfields matches Clifford Chance on trainee pay

By Thomas Connelly on
£50k in year one and £55k in year two

Freshfields has matched trainee salary increases announced earlier this week by its rival Clifford Chance.

The Anglo-German giant confirmed trainee pay in year one now sits at £50,000, up 11% from £45,000, while rates for year two rookies come in at £55,000, up 10% from £50,000. The increases are effective from 1 October 2021.

The money move matches rates confirmed on Wednesday by Clifford Chance and those already in place at Linklaters. As for the rest of the magic circle, Allen & Overy provides rookies a salary of £47,500 in year one, rising to £53,000 in year two, while Slaughter and May dishes out £47,000 and £52,500.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows US titan Davis Polk is home to the highest paid trainees in the City, with a year one salary of £57,500, increasing to £62,500 in year two.

5 Comments

Freshfields chance

Told you

Question

How long does FF get back to candidates after doing direct TC AC?

FF

Could be the same day or up to a few weeks

Sbb

Will FF NQ reach 130k or nah?

Joe

All it takes is one firm (non US firms that is) to make the move and the rest follow.

Otherwise they will squander just around the 6 figure mark for the next few years…

