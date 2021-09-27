Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Lawyer Louise Taylor blamed drink-driving on Kombucha tea [BBC News]

How ex-law student, 27, behind uSwitch’s ‘2019 best-value supplier’ ‘propped up firm with advanced customer fees’ but went bust when gas prices spiked [Mail Online]

Law on driving while low on fuel explained – and why it may lead to £5,000 fine [Mirror]

What’s the latest on the Prince Andrew court case? [Express]

The Chase star Shaun Wallace’s law firm rocked as over £130k stolen by clerk [Central Recorder]

Jared O’Mara: Former Labour MP appears in court to deny fraud charges [Independent]

Judge says he’s ‘not a priest’ after biblical law claim in court [Oxford Mail]

Vanuatu to seek international court opinion on climate change rights [The Guardian]

Young dad and lawyer who was ‘waiting for Pfizer’ dies at home of Covid [Mail Online]

R. Kelly lawyer compares him to Martin Luther King [BBC News]

“If we’re being honest I think the main issue is PQE. Everybody can google and quickly find first year NQ salary and PPE but the root issue is the lack of transparency in PQE salary bands. We need a side by side comparison of city firms 2,3,4,5+PQE etc.” [Legal Cheek comments]