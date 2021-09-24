Linklaters boosts NQ lawyer pay twice in three months — now £107.5k
Bonus on top
Linklaters has upped newly qualified (NQ) lawyer pay for the second time in just three month months, with base rates now sitting at £107,500.
The move equates to an extra £7,500, or 7.5%, with salaries previously at £100,000. It’s worth noting that NQs are eligible to receive a performance related bonus on top of this new six-figure rate. The change is effective 1 November.
This is the second time in three months NQ salaries have been increased. In July, as reported by Legal Cheek, Links upped pay packets from £92,500 to £100,000 following similar moves by Clifford Chance and Allen & Overy.
The revised rate sees Links put distance between itself and the rest of the magic circle in terms of junior lawyer pay, with Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance, Freshfields and Slaughter and May providing a salary of £100k plus performance related bonus.
The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Links dishes out around 100 TCs annually, the highest of any other City outfit, and offers trainees a salary of £50,000 in year one, rising to £55,000 in year two.
Game on
Ooof.
Anon
Freshfields has raised 1pq to 130k (see ROF). Will be very interesting to see the new headline NQ figure (probably at least 115k)
DC
NQ salary has not increased.
Anon
There is no way they can justify a 30k pay gap between 1 year as a junior. It will have to go up , question is just how much
Old Guy
Why not? Seriously what is going to happen?
FF assoc
Quit lying pinhead
Reality Check: it’s a 7k increase excl bonus
The funny thing is this pay increase after tax, NI, pension contributions, student loan repayment plan 2 is £ 54,807.20 (from 92k) to £ 62,186.06 (at 107k).
It’s roughly a 7k increase.
This is a nice bit of extra disposable income but it is questionable whether it is worth the extra hours, less work life balance etc.
The difference in expectations and culture and work life at a firm with a 70-80k salary to a MC firm is significant but after tax there isn’t much to show for that difference in salaries even with the increase to 107k.
If you are going to compromise on certain things in your life such as completely lack of autonomy on your working hours… at least work for a firm that in the long run is worth the pay off.
And it seems that US firms are the only ones willing to pay appropriately.
William
This is just it.
I don’t think people who haven’t worked at the firms understand how much of a difference in expectations and availability and your personal and working life comes into the equation with the different salary bands.
At around 70k I had quite a nice work-play ratio in my life and was quite happy.
At around 120k it meant I was getting roughly 20k more from my precious salary after tax.
But I did not find the trade off to be worth it.
I think these firms have realised that people are not stupid and they will jump like Jack if the right offer is in front of them.
107k is laughable quite frankly for what they expect from you. At least US firms have the balls to admit what you will be compromising in exchange for X salary.
Newbie
Why is a 20k increase not worth the trade off? Genuinely curious??
If you maintain your same lifestyle and means of living you can essentially pocket 20k into savings???
Roy
I think it just depends on everyone individually and what they value.
Some people don’t care about work life balance and want those kind of hours and busybody working lifestyle during their 20s and 30s
Hannah
Nobody wants those sort of hours lol
Anon
I dont understand why LC posters have such tunnel view short term opinions on salaries. Both 100k at CC and 150k at Kirkland are – objectively – not really worth it for the hours youre putting in. But the reason you’d want to “give up” a few years of your life is to get these firms on your CV, make connections, get excellent training, see what life is like at the top of the legal sector, and then eventually – with 2 or 3 years under your belt after qualification – jump ship and life an upper middle class lifestyle for the rest of your life. You should have a decent amount saved up which you can invest and a cushy WLB job. Congrats – you have basically rollercoastered and speed run class mobility something poor Gary the baker or Clive the butcher who will spend their whole lives working 9-5 jobs will fail to do in 40 years.
Jog on
Looool you think whatever salary is leftover from 3PQE makes someone upper middle class?!???
You are deluded and have no idea how the class system works or even how money works.
Awooga horn
FRESHER ALERT, FRESHER ALERT!
Anon
The same point applies to US salaries. The net increase on your formula between this and a cravath NQ is “only” £12k. If you are getting better hours this isn’t a bad deal, if you’re not, the door is always open to move.
Anon
Can we just stop posting this on every article about salary increases? It’s getting more boring than the Kirkland NQ posts.
It applies to every high-paying career – if you work at an investment bank, be prepared to have a huge chunk of your money taxed. That’s the nature of a high salary. Does that mean high-paying careers should be avoided? Are you actually happy with that logic?
The difference is this:
If you choose to work at a firm paying 80k to an NQ, by 6PQE+ you will be floating around the US NQ rate. You too will be being heavily taxed, just later on in your career – when you’re in your mid 30s.
Someone who starts on 140k will be on at least 250k by that point.
Anon
The point was aimed directly at someone claiming these raises are essentially worthless because of the tax. The same point applies to US salaries, hence worth flagging.
Joe
Well done for spam liking your own comment lol.
It was on 3 likes then spiked up on a refresh.
Get a grip
PQE matters more!!!
If we’re being honest I think the main issue is PQE.
Everybody can google and quickly find first year NQ salary and PPE but the root issue is the lack of transparency in PQE salary bands.
We need a side by side comparison of city firms 2,3,4,5+PQE etc.
Some firms will boast a high NQ but PQE progression over the years will show not much prospect of increase in the long run unless you make partner.
These things are more important in my opinion.
Anonymousse
I currently pay £12k on rent a year; an extra £7k post-tax would allow me to have a significantly nicer and/or more central flat whilst still saving £40k a year for a mortgage. I don’t understand how some associates can be so ungrateful. We’re literally being paid lifechanging sums to push paper around, and I still have most of my weekends free to do whatever I want, plus various evenings and holidays. My girlfriend is a nurse in a London hospital and gets paid about a quarter of what I do, and spends forty hours a week on her feet dealing with the sick and dying; I know which one of us has the worse deal.
Anonymous
You don’t really have a gf do you.