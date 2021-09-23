Netflix drama to follow hot-shot lawyer’s journey on becoming her firm’s first ethnic minority female partner

Could Partner Track rival Suits?

Filming is underway on a new drama documenting the trials and tribulations encountered by a young hot-shot lawyer in her pursuit for partnership.

The new series, Partner Track, follows the life of main character Ingrid Yung, a lawyer in the New York office of well respected but completely fictional law firm Parsons Valentine & Hunt.

Yung, a Chinese-American, is the first of her family to enter the world of law and is set to become the first minority woman to make partner at her firm.

The drama, set to air on Netflix in late 2022 or early 2023, is based on Helen Wan’s 2013 book of the same name, and sees Yung navigate the many perils of corporate life, from hefty billing targets through to questionable office ‘banter’.

But things soon take an unexpected turn when an offensive incident during a summer event risks tarnishing the firm’s squeaky clean reputation. Step forward Yung who is drafted in to lead the firm’s new diversity and inclusion initiative.

“We are so deeply excited to bring this story of an Asian-American woman trying to break the glass ceiling at an elite law firm to life,” executive producer Georgia Lee told The Hollywood Reporter.

Jinny Howe, vice president of original series at Netflix, added: “We’re proud of the incredible team assembled to bring to life Partner Track, an empowering story told through the eyes of our Asian-American lead character Ingrid Yun, played by the talented Arden Cho. Full of fun and romance, this is a contemporary and insightful look at the added pressures for women and those of underrepresented backgrounds in the workplace today.”