Osborne Clarke retains 22 of 23 NQ solicitors

96% 🤝

Osborne Clarke has posted an autumn 2021 retention score of 96%, with 22 of its 23 newly qualified (NQ) lawyers staying put.

The firm’s latest cohort of associates join departments including banking; corporate; corporate tax; employment; real estate; property disputes; regulatory disputes; and restructuring and insolvency.

Ten NQs qualify into the firm’s Bristol HQ, eleven start life as lawyers in London and the final newbie is bound for Reading.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows those in the City will start on a recently improved salary of £80,000, while their counterparts in Bristol and Reading will receive £60,000 and £65,500 respectively.

Alexandra Gower, partner and training principal, commented:

“We are incredibly proud that so many of this cohort of trainees have chosen to continue their careers with Osborne Clarke. Our training and development programme puts the individual front and centre. We aim to bring out the very best in our people, make the most of their unique talents, and inspire them every step of the way. The support our trainees receive is exceptional throughout every part of our business and this will continue for these trainees as they transition to newly qualified solicitors with Osborne Clarke.”

She added: “These newly qualified solicitors have had a disrupted two years with us due to Covid but each and every one has taken this in their stride and risen to the challenge showing incredible resilience and adaptability which will stand them in good stead for their future careers.”

Today’s result matches the firm’s autumn 2020 score, which saw it retain 22 of its 23 new recruits — or 96%.