£6 million up for grabs as Inns open bar scholarship applications

You’ve got to be in it to win it 🤑

It’s that time of year again. The scholarship application window for the bar course is now open at the various Inns of Court.

Gray’s Inn, Inner Temple, Lincoln’s Inn and Middle Temple have a combined £5.8 million pot in financial support for the next cohort of bar students.

Gray’s has made at least £1.3 million available this year to fund up to 85 scholarship awards ranging from £5,000 to £30,000.

Inner Temple has on offer seven large scholarships of about £20,000 each, plus a number of small awards totalling £1.7 million.

Lincoln’s has set aside £1.5 million to cover a number of scholarships, including up to ten awards worth £20,000 each.

Middle Temple has a fund in excess of £1.3 million for scholarships to students undertaking the bar course.

With the most expensive bar course coming in at £19,500, the Inns’ scholarships offer a financial lifeline for many aspiring barristers.

The scholarships are awarded on the basis of merit, with those on offer at Inner and Middle Temple also taking into account an applicant’s financial resources and needs.

Students can only apply to one Inn for a bar course scholarship and have until 5 November 2021 to apply.

For more information about the application processes and assessment criteria visit the Inns’ individual scholarship pages: Gray’s Inn, Inner Temple, Lincoln’s Inn and Middle Temple.

Keen on a career at the bar? Why not come along to The Legal Cheek Virtual Pupillage Fair 2021 on Saturday 9 October. It features over 30 leading chambers, the Inns of Court and all the leading bar course providers, as well as interactive workshops and is free and open to all students and graduates.