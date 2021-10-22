Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
What Is Digital Legal Talent? [Forbes]
The government wanted to rein in the Supreme Court. Now it may not need to [Prospect Magazine]
From taxi driver to barrister: A 14-year odyssey [Irish Times]
How to understand the power of the personal name [The IPKat]
The problem with ‘David’s law’ [The Spectator] (free, but registration is required)
Kathleen Stock and Sussex University: the war over academic freedom [New Statesman] (free, but registration is required)
Parliamentary Sovereignty and the Politics of Law-making [UK Constitutional Law Association]
The Binance backlash [Legal Cheek Journal]
The rise and fall of the European Super League [Legal Cheek Journal]
The legal system is stretched to breaking point—and lawyers are worried [Prospect Magazine]
