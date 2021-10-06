Eversheds launches legal tech grad scheme

Six spots up for grabs

Eversheds Sutherland has launched a legal tech graduate scheme with a starting salary of £25,000.

The two year scheme will offer six graduates the chance to work within the firm’s legal service design team and on its legal tech applications, as well as rotating between the legal technology teams in two of the firm’s five practice groups during the second year of training.

By the end of year two, the graduates can apply for a permanent position with the firm.

“Clients tell us that technology is of huge importance and so we’ve made it part of the key development of our people to ensure that they can listen to client challenges, have smarter technology conversations and offer enhanced technology solutions,” said Rachel Broquard, service excellence partner, in a statement. “Our legal technology graduate scheme will also see us recruit and train junior talent to continue this work in generations to come.”

The first cohort of three graduates will start in March 2022, followed by a second cohort in March 2023. Applications open in November 2021.

Eversheds joins a growing number of law firms that have rolled out legal tech grad schemes in tandem to the traditional training contract. Addleshaw Goddard and Macfarlanes both launched similar schemes to Eversheds’ earlier this year.

In May, Eversheds launched a two-year risk and compliance graduate scheme in the Leeds office. The first recruits started in September.