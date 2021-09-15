Addleshaw Goddard latest to launch legal technologist grad scheme

Two-year scheme run from regional and Scotland offices

Addleshaw Goddard has rolled out a new legal technology and innovation scheme for graduates.

The two-year scheme starts in November 2021 and will take place from the firm’s Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow offices.

AG’s programme aims to teach graduates the skills to “innovate the delivery of legal work”, and these include skills in client engagement, consultancy, problem solving and technology.

The six or so new recruits will work full-time in the firm’s Innovation and Legal Technology (ILT) team, formed in 2015. They will rotate every four months through six of the seven ILT “pillars” which are: client projects; document lifecycle; internal efficiency; legal tech consulting; products; and research & development.

The ILT team partners with tech companies, universities and law schools and so new recruits are expected to collaborate with these organisations in initiatives such as hackathons to “stimulate creative ideas”.

As they near the end of the scheme, the graduates will get to choose the pillar they wish to specialise in as a legal technologist. The scheme does not lead to qualification as a solicitor and runs parallel to AG’s existing training contract offering.

In terms of remuneration, new starters will earn £25,000 in their first year, rising to £30,000 in their second year. They’ll also receive the standard employee perks on offer at the firm.

Fellow City firm Macfarlanes launched a lawtech graduate scheme earlier this year. Its new trainees started this month and will work towards a permanent position as a legal technologist.