Future City trainee: ‘I want to work in the EU. When is the best time to make the switch?’

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one Legal Cheek reader has secured a training contract in the London office of an international law firm but harbours ambitions to eventually practise in the EU.

“I am starting my training contract next year with a large international City firm. While I am very grateful and excited to be starting my career in London, due to various personal/family reasons, I hope to be able to transfer to another country down the line (large EU country with a strong economy). My firm has several offices there, but it’s not a stronghold in the same way that London is.

When would be the best time to look to make the switch — upon qualification, or perhaps two to three years after, or even later than that?

Would it be easier to stick with the same firm and just try relocating to their foreign office, or to look for a vacancy with a different firm there?

If sticking with the same firm — how can I best approach the subject with HR/another colleague? I don’t want to make it sound like I’m ungrateful to be in London, but I’d be lying if I said this wasn’t an ultimate goal or hope of mine.”