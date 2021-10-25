Monday morning round-up

Round-up

Government eyes legal requirement for NHS staff to be vaccinated [City A.M.]

‘I vomited when I faced my abuser in court after being refused legal aid — even though he controlled my money’ [iNews]

‘Syringe spiking’ reports won’t be properly probed by cops due to ‘institutional misogyny’, fears top lawyer [The Sun]

Is the European Court of Justice about to unravel? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Experts predict the legal fallout from the Alec Baldwin prop gun shooting [Los Angeles Times]

Drink-driving lawyer who blamed friend’s herbal tea is freed after just two weeks in jail [Cheshire Live]

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

Criminals targeting home buyers to steal payments, lawyers warn [Independent]

I’m a law student but everyone assumes I’m an ‘airhead’ because I’m hot & blonde [The Sun]

Spanish queen’s sister welcomes first child with Belfast-born lawyer Gavin Bonnar [Belfast Telegraph]

21 Lawyers Shared The Most Shocking Cases They’ve Ever Had To Work On, And I’m Flabbergasted [BuzzFeed]

8 Comments

Anonymous

The iNews article is flawed because it confuses accusers with ‘victims’ and accused with ‘abusers’. It also fails to say that accused people don’t get Legal Aid either.

Give Me Your PIN?

News Flash – the world is flawed.

Some people think semantics are more important than being shocked about a person controlling another adult’s money?

It’s indeed a flawed world we live in.

Why would I?

Presumption of guilt by authors is hardly ‘semantics’. It is indeed flawed.

Anonymous

Unlikely that ‘Syringe spiking’ reports won’t be properly probed by cops due to ‘institutional misogyny’ as the ‘top lawyer’ claims, given that the Commissioner of the Met is female.

I trust the ‘top lawyer’ will apologise if the ‘syringe spiking’ never happened and turns out to be a moral panic.

Understand why you're anonymous

Are…are you suggesting that there can’t be institutional misogyny because one senior officer in one force is a woman? Could you say some more about that theory please?

And I understand why you are

More than one senior officer is a woman, including the most powerful police officer in the country. You mean that theory?

Ah NOW I understand why you're anonymous

Ookaaay. Here you go: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-56427167.

No matter how many women have been brought into policing, and at whatever levels, fundamentally nothing changes.

Ah, now I understand why you are

From the same article – “Olivia Pinkney, chief constable of Hampshire Police and representing the National Police Chiefs’ Council, told the programme: “When women have the courage to come forward to anyone, including the police, then they will be listened to, they will be heard, they will be supported”.

Remember the police aren’t supposed to automatically believe complainants, that’s not what they’re there for.

