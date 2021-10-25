Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Government eyes legal requirement for NHS staff to be vaccinated [City A.M.]

‘I vomited when I faced my abuser in court after being refused legal aid — even though he controlled my money’ [iNews]

‘Syringe spiking’ reports won’t be properly probed by cops due to ‘institutional misogyny’, fears top lawyer [The Sun]

Is the European Court of Justice about to unravel? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Experts predict the legal fallout from the Alec Baldwin prop gun shooting [Los Angeles Times]

Drink-driving lawyer who blamed friend’s herbal tea is freed after just two weeks in jail [Cheshire Live]

Criminals targeting home buyers to steal payments, lawyers warn [Independent]

I’m a law student but everyone assumes I’m an ‘airhead’ because I’m hot & blonde [The Sun]

Spanish queen’s sister welcomes first child with Belfast-born lawyer Gavin Bonnar [Belfast Telegraph]

21 Lawyers Shared The Most Shocking Cases They’ve Ever Had To Work On, And I’m Flabbergasted [BuzzFeed]

“I’d be interested to know more about this. When I was at Uni, we would often have discussions in seminars that would involve us firing off ideas in answer to questions. Sometimes the answers would or could be controversial, but that seemed to be encouraged in the 2000s.” [Legal Cheek comments]

