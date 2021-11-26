A not so magical Xmas: Linklaters and Slaughter and May cancel festive parties for second year

Magic circle firms opt for smaller bashes instead

Magic circle firms Linklaters and Slaughter and May have scrapped their big firm-wide Christmas bashes for the second year in favour of more intimate events for individual teams.

While there are currently no restrictions in the UK for large gatherings, Slaughters has decided to cancel its annual pre-Christmas dinner and dance at the Grosvenor Hotel in posh Mayfair in light of Covid. Other Xmas parties will be organised by different teams or departments and will largely be held off-site in line with Covid rules.

Legal Cheek understands that Slaughters plans to organise a firm-wide event — circumstances permitting — around spring 2022.

Links, meanwhile, has also cancelled its office-wide Xmas party for the second year, City A.M. reports.

It seems that the rest of the magic circle don’t really throw big festive bashes, opting instead for dinner and drinks in small gatherings.

And in a break from traditional soirées, Allen & Overy is hosting a movie night with food and drinks later this month to get journalists and other industry insiders in the festive spirit. They have a choice of four movies, Edward Scissorhands, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Miracle on 34th Street and The Man Who Invented Christmas, with the most popular choice aired on the night.