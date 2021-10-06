News

Trainee solicitor pay reaches £62.5k in the City

By Thomas Connelly on
18

Davis Polk tops rookie remuneration table

Trainee solicitor salaries have surpassed the £60,000 mark for the first time ever, Legal Cheek can reveal, thanks to fresh rises in the London office of US outfit Davis Polk & Wardwell.

The New York player now sits at the very top of the Legal Cheek Firms Most List for rookie remuneration after upping year two rates from £60,000 to £62,500.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The uplift puts Davis Polk’s trainees just ahead of their counterparts at Kirkland & Ellis and Sullivan & Cromwell (both £60,000), and within touching distance of some City firms’ newly qualified (NQ) associates.

The firm has also chucked extra cash at its year one trainees, moving rates from £55,000 to £57,500. Salaries for newly qualified associates currently sit at £147,500.

But you’ll face stiff competition if you’re looking to secure a training contract in the firm’s London office. Our Firms Most List shows Davis Polk provides just four each year.

18 Comments

Noice

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8c5wmeOL9o

CC NQ

They have 4 trainees who are beasted….

Noice

Oh no I certainly agree and got bad vibes about them when applying (they also only take law students which I think is the only major firm in London to do this(?))

Just interesting to see the pay market keep rising

Anon

Can’t imagine it being much fun training with just 3 other people. I remember one of the benefits of training at a big firm was at least having a large group of peers to talk to and socialise with – making the office experience less painful.

anon

I went to an Open Day and interview here (didn’t get anywhere after that though).
That was the general impression I got. Seemed a bit of a strange atmosphere. I’m not sure if it’s the same with more recent intakes, but the 4 trainees at the time appeared to be a lot older and more mature than the trainees you would find at larger firms – almost to the point that they looked and acted like associates who had been qualified for a while

Curious-city

Wow. What happens to juniors who drop out of these firms? Does it take a lot to get adjusted to lower salaries? There are very few exit options that pay as much as this. Only front office IB tbh.

Anon

Davis Polk is one of the firms with an unfortunate vac scheme system. They take 20 people in the Summer and only give training contracts to 4 of them. It always seems so arrogant to me to waste that much time for the other 16, some of whom may have even rejected other firms for them. Why don’t DP just have a more selective interview process?

Realest Realist

The entitlement of some of you kids is outstanding. Quite incredible. Hardly a waste of time to get work experience at a firm, which will look good on your CV and help with other firms too. You also get paid for it I assume, like in other firms, and effectively contribute nothing to their bottom line. This post millennial generation is full of clowns.

Nope

Given that A) most firms have vac schemes at same/similar time and B) most firms are moving to vac-scheme-mandatory trainee recruitment systems, choosing this scheme and not obtaining an offer could delay securing the ever increasingly difficult trainee spot at another firm by years.

With the cost of living climbing dramatically and salaries remaining stagnant at the vast majority of British law firms, further delaying qualification and the associated salary bump that comes with it could be catastrophic to many potentially great lawyers. Trainee recruitment is a messed up system generally for the majority of people, and this is another risk that applicants must be aware of.

Just because you (might have) navigated your way through the process, doesn’t mean others, even those who are very talented, can.

Anonymous

Baul Bastings plz match thx

Reply Report comment
Anon

Anyone got any views on the following?
Proskauer
STB
Pillsbury

MC

No
No
Who?

Reply Report comment
Are these the names of craft beers?

No

Reply Report comment
Associate

Proskauer – nice team, legendary funds partner but often doing LP work across STB. Kinda dead for everything else.

STB – super culture, the best funds practice in the world / Europe / UK. Pretty much does all the megafund work.

Pillsbury – gg.

Anon

Super culture as in a great culture or as in an elitist culture?

Reply Report comment
Curious

Do trainees at these places also receive bonuses?

Reply Report comment
Jon

Trainees at Kirkland get both year-end and special COVID bonuses

Reply Report comment
Lol

62k for a trainee is kinda mad. What can they possibly know to earn that much?

Reply Report comment
