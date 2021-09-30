Goodwin boosts London trainee pay by 14% to £57,000

First years receive £52,000 — up 13%

Goodwin has increased trainee solicitor salaries in the London office by as much as 14%.

First years are now on £52,000, up 13% from £46,000, while those a year ahead earn £57,000, a rise of 14% from £50,000. The increases came into effect this month.

The new rates surpass those recently announced by magic circle firms Slaughter and May, Freshfields and Clifford Chance, who pay their junior recruits £50k in year one and £55k in year two, but fall slightly short of the highest paying firm, Davis Polk & Wardwell, which our Firms Most List shows pays out £57.5k and £62.5k.

Goodwin offers 14 training contract places in London each year. If trainees qualify and stay on at the firm, their salaries will more than double to a hefty £147,000. Goodwin scored an A* for perks in our 2021 Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey, and with salaries for new starters coming in this high, does this come as much of a surprise?