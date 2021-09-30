News

Goodwin boosts London trainee pay by 14% to £57,000

By Aishah Hussain on
11

First years receive £52,000 — up 13%

Goodwin has increased trainee solicitor salaries in the London office by as much as 14%.

First years are now on £52,000, up 13% from £46,000, while those a year ahead earn £57,000, a rise of 14% from £50,000. The increases came into effect this month.

The new rates surpass those recently announced by magic circle firms Slaughter and May, Freshfields and Clifford Chance, who pay their junior recruits £50k in year one and £55k in year two, but fall slightly short of the highest paying firm, Davis Polk & Wardwell, which our Firms Most List shows pays out £57.5k and £62.5k.

Goodwin offers 14 training contract places in London each year. If trainees qualify and stay on at the firm, their salaries will more than double to a hefty £147,000. Goodwin scored an A* for perks in our 2021 Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey, and with salaries for new starters coming in this high, does this come as much of a surprise?

11 Comments

Anon

LegalCheek is getting a lot of mileage out of this stock photo.

Thanks for the cheese

Chat shit about US firms now, haters.

Monty

Goodwin a decent firm? Sounds like folks don’t get as beasted there as they do at the Kirklands and Skaddens

Monty

That was a q btw – would appreciate some insight to the Goodwin life. Thanks!

Anon

Considering the numbers of TCs these firms offer, and how selective they can afford to be, I highly doubt you’ll ever be in a position to pick between them.

Anonymous

Damn bro, you sound mad. I guess I stole your girl and your TC back at uni. Hope you’ve been able to move on from your gig as a senior paralegal tho

Kirkland NQ

Lol, imagine working at a US firm and not even being able to afford a second hand Ferrari. Enjoy your BMWs and Audis losers, I’ll ask my cleaning lady to send you some advice on which to buy.

Where you at

No Kirklanders will show up in this comments section cos their pay is the same LOL

Random passer-by

You spoke too soon. Some first year Southampton Solent student has piped up with the name Kirkland NQ, not knowing what you just said.

Kirkland NQ

Jealousy is a terrible thing. I guess I’ll try to care what you think when I’m finished celebrating smashing the latest PE deal by sipping a glass of scotch that costs more than your annual salary.

Kirkland NQ

I, for one, respect out well paid US brothers.

