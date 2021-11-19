Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Sweeping misconduct away [A Lawyer Writes]
Chris Bryant interview: “Labour should put the ministerial code into law” [New Statesman]
Rule of silence: Good laws can’t be made if we don’t talk about them, and bad laws can’t be repealed in silence [The Critic]
The ‘c’ word – why ‘corruption’ is the accurate word for describing what the United Kingdom government is doing [The Law and Policy Blog]
Johnson & Johnson split: it’s not me, it’s the (pharma) boom [Legal Cheek Journal]
Four reasons why James Bond should be ‘Double-O Done’ [Scottish Legal News]
Opinion: Courts backlog not caused by immigration cases ‘clogging up legal process’ [East Anglia Daily Times]
Paypal…I’m not Interested!: A Social Commerce Case Study [According To A Law Student]
‘The UK is not remotely a corrupt country’ [Law Society Gazette]
