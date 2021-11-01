Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Junior lawyers work ever longer hours as demand keeps surging [Financial Times] (£)
City law firm lures young high-flyers with e-car perk [The Times] (free, but registration required)
Top South West QC slams government’s ‘market abusive behaviour’ towards barristers [Bristol Live]
How a corporate lawyer and a finance guy ditched the rat race to build a $750 million barbershop app [Forbes]
Can Poland and the EU resolve the rule of law crisis? [The Spectator]
UK barrister rescues Afghan female judges in airlift operation [Arab News]
Supreme Court takes up Texas law banning most abortions [Independent]
The UK to enshrine mandatory climate disclosures in law [Environment Journal]
Divorce lawyer Ayesha Vardag: ‘My world is steeped in emotions’ [Financial Times] (£)
Valerie’s Law: 100,000 back calls for specialist police training to support black women affected by domestic abuse [iNews]
“Is the money really worth it?” [Legal Cheek Comments]
Anon
Kudos to Baroness Kennedy for arranging flights for women out of Afghanistan.
I really respect practical charitable efforts like this that listen to the real needs of vulnerable communities. These efforts direct attention to the stories of the marginalised, rather than to those in the West holding the cash.
This is so much better than “Praise me!!! I the commercial lawyer gave ALL OF £20 so that aid workers can do all the heavy lifting! Who cares what a ‘Houthi’ is? Pah – I don’t need to follow any Yemeni journalists on Twitter – LOOK!! I gave money!! Aren’t I a lovely person! 🤪”