Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Junior lawyers work ever longer hours as demand keeps surging [Financial Times] (£)

City law firm lures young high-flyers with e-car perk [The Times] (free, but registration required)

Top South West QC slams government’s ‘market abusive behaviour’ towards barristers [Bristol Live]

How a corporate lawyer and a finance guy ditched the rat race to build a $750 million barbershop app [Forbes]

Can Poland and the EU resolve the rule of law crisis? [The Spectator]

UK barrister rescues Afghan female judges in airlift operation [Arab News]

Supreme Court takes up Texas law banning most abortions [Independent]

The UK to enshrine mandatory climate disclosures in law [Environment Journal]

Divorce lawyer Ayesha Vardag: ‘My world is steeped in emotions’ [Financial Times] (£)

Valerie’s Law: 100,000 back calls for specialist police training to support black women affected by domestic abuse [iNews]

“Is the money really worth it?” [Legal Cheek Comments]

LPC Law wants you! Become a County Court Advocate [Legal Cheek Jobs]

THIS THURSDAY: The November Legal Cheek UK Virtual Law Fair [Secure your place]

Legal Cheek virtual student events THIS WEEK with Gowling WLG, Irwin Mitchell, Kennedys, Reed Smith, Ropes & Gray, Shakespeare Martineau and TLT [Apply to attend]

Interested in construction law? The City of London Law Society’s upcoming training series on construction law is open to trainees, junior associates, and law students [Register your place]