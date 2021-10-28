News

Revealed: Law firms’ average start work and finish times 2021-22

By Sam Jewell on
12

Legal Cheek exclusive research shows how the average working hours for junior lawyers have fared in the face of changing work arrangements

Image via Unsplash

Legal Cheek research has provided an exclusive insight into the average start work and finish times for trainees and junior associates across 100 law firms in London and the UK.

Despite lawyers spending more time at home and less time tackling the daily commute, the survey responses of over 2,500 junior lawyers taken earlier this year, show that the move to remote-working has only served to ramp up the already lengthy working hours for rookies at elite City firms.

As we revealed earlier this week, junior lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis racked up the longest average working day by quite some distance, typically starting at 9:14am and finishing at around 11:28pm. This marks a significant increase on the 9:46pm average finish time recorded by the firm in last year’s survey.

Kirkland is joined in the top three spots by other US powerhouses in London. Ropes & Gray recorded the second latest average finish time of 10:51pm, followed by Weil in third place, where the average finish is at 10:17pm.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the other end of the list is largely populated by national firms, headquartered outside of London. Fletchers boasts the earliest average finish time, with junior lawyers usually signed off by 5:38pm. HCR Hewitsons has the second average earliest finish time at 5:43pm, five minutes later than their Fletchers counterparts, and in third place Thrings at 5:45pm.

So how does your firm fare? The full list of results, ranked from latest to earliest average finish times, can be found below. These timings will, of course, fluctuate according to which department juniors are working in, billing targets or the ebb and flow of a deal. Note also the start times which vary widely.

Legal Cheek Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey 2021-22 — average start work and finish times

Law firm Average start time Average finish time
Kirkland & Ellis 9:14am 11:28pm
Ropes & Gray 9:20am 10:51pm
Weil Gotshal & Manges 9:46am 10:17pm
Latham & Watkins 9:16am 9:48pm
Goodwin Procter 9:12am 9:45pm
White & Case 9:01am 9:36pm
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton 9:29am 9:16pm
Paul Hastings 9:29am 9:13pm
Clifford Chance 9:06am 9:09pm
Linklaters 9:01am 9:09pm
Orrick 9:00am 9:07pm
Sidley Austin 9:15am 9:03pm
Dechert 9:00am 9:01pm
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer 9:09am 9:01pm
Milbank 9:32am 9:01pm
Skadden 9:05am 9:01pm
Shearman & Sterling 9:09am 8:58pm
Allen & Overy 9:04am 8:55pm
Sullivan & Cromwell 9:41am 8:53pm
Gibson Dunn 8:43am 8:45pm
Fried Frank 8:58am 8:42pm
Davis Polk & Wardwell 9:36am 8:39pm
Debevoise & Plimpton 9:16am 8:39pm
Herbert Smith Freehills 8:57am 8:38pm
Norton Rose Fulbright 9:07am 8:38pm
Vinson & Elkins 9:02am 8:36pm
Jones Day 8:47am 8:32pm
Willkie Farr & Gallagher 8:55am 8:32pm
Simmons & Simmons 8:55am 8:25pm
Covington & Burling 9:12am 8:22pm
Macfarlanes 8:58am 8:20pm
Baker McKenzie 9:09am 8:19pm
Slaughter and May 9:12am 8:16pm
Mayer Brown 8:51am 8:07pm
Hogan Lovells 9:08am 7:54pm
K&L Gates 9:04am 7:51pm
Akin Gump 8:51am 7:50pm
Dentons 8:56am 7:50pm
Mishcon de Reya 8:58am 7:47pm
Reed Smith 9:16am 7:46pm
Taylor Wessing 9:08am 7:45pm
Stephenson Harwood 9:05am 7:39pm
Cooley 8:56am 7:36pm
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner 9:02am 7:35pm
Travers Smith 9:12am 7:33pm
Ashurst 9:03am 7:30pm
Withers 8:48am 7:25pm
DLA Piper 8:42am 7:24pm
Watson Farley & Williams 9:11am 7:23pm
Wiggin 9:01am 7:23pm
CMS 8:51am 7:21pm
HFW 9:05am 7:20pm
Clyde & Co 8:46am 7:13pm
Howard Kennedy 9:01am 7:11pm
Eversheds Sutherland 8:44am 7:10pm
Gowling WLG 8:49am 7:10pm
Bird & Bird 9:01am 7:09pm
RPC 8:45am 7:04pm
Fladgate 8:51am 6:59pm
Pinsent Masons 8:48am 6:59pm
Burges Salmon 8:49am 6:58pm
Ince Gordon Dadds 9:02am 6:57pm
Bristows 9:03am 6:54pm
Charles Russell Speechlys 8:44am 6:52pm
Osborne Clarke 8:54am 6:52pm
Addleshaw Goddard 8:45am 6:51pm
Penningtons Manches Cooper 8:46am 6:51pm
Kingsley Napley 9:03am 6:50pm
Squire Patton Boggs 8:42am 6:48pm
Farrer & Co 8:52am 6:46pm
Ashfords 8:49am 6:45pm
Wedlake Bell 8:54am 6:43pm
Accutrainee 8:52am 6:42pm
Fieldfisher 8:55am 6:41pm
PwC 9:03am 6:38pm
Walker Morris 8:30am 6:37pm
Kennedys 8:31am 6:35pm
Shoosmiths 8:39am 6:33pm
Trowers & Hamlins 8:45am 6:32pm
Forsters 8:55am 6:31pm
DWF Group Plc 8:31am 6:30pm
TLT 8:33am 6:28pm
Hill Dickinson 8:50am 6:25pm
DAC Beachcroft 8:36am 6:22pm
Gateley 8:43am 6:21pm
Irwin Mitchell 8:38am 6:21pm
Russell-Cooke 9:12am 6:21pm
VWV 8:56am 6:20pm
Blake Morgan 8:45am 6:19pm
Browne Jacobson 8:36am 6:12pm
Royds Withy King 8:43am 6:06pm
Bevan Brittan 8:49am 6:04pm
Shakespeare Martineau 8:55am 6:02pm
Foot Anstey 8:43am 6:01pm
Mills & Reeve 8:35am 6:01pm
Womble Bond Dickinson 8:43am 6:00pm
BLM 8:40am 5:57pm
Michelmores 8:32am 5:54pm
Weightmans 8:33am 5:47pm
Thrings 8:38am 5:45pm
HCR Hewitsons 8:37am 5:43pm
Fletchers 8:21am 5:38pm
The 2022 Firms Most List – featuring the Legal Cheek Survey results in full

As part of the survey we also received hundreds of anonymous comments from junior lawyers about their working hours. Here are a selection of quotes from US firm and magic circle rookies.

“Pre-covid, while there were of course busy periods, I would generally log off and leave the office between 7-9pm, and weekend working was a rarity. Now, finishing work before midnight is unheard of during the week, and weekend working is a regular occurrence.”

“[There is] lots of talk about the need to switch off when working from home, but this doesn’t really happen in practice. It’s become the norm that I will take a short break for dinner but feel compelled to log back on right up until I go to bed.”

“When things are busy, or you’re on a deal, you’re effectively on call the whole time including weekends. There are periods of downtime which helps. There are no typical working hours as such but depends on the team.”

But it’s not all doom and gloom, as juniors at some of the other firms felt that hours were more fairly balanced.

“No one goes into law expecting a 9 to 5. The more senior lawyers are very respectful of your social life. If you flag that you have an engagement, they’ll do their best not to bother you.”

“Work/life balance is a real priority for the firm and I have never been made to feel that I had to work late to ‘prove myself’.”

We put the results of the survey to LawCare, the mental health and wellbeing charity for lawyers. Its chief executive, Elizabeth Rimmer, commented:

“We’re disappointed to see that junior lawyers are working longer and longer hours, with many finding that working from home means they never really finish work for the day. Our recent Life in the Law research showed a direct correlation between work intensity and burnout, with the highest burnout scores found in younger legal professionals.

“It is dangerous to work the junior end of the profession into the ground for a variety of reasons; it affects the individual themselves, it increases the risk of mistakes being made, and young people won’t want to come and work in a profession that doesn’t value their wellbeing. This really shows why we need a culture change in the law, your performance should not solely be based on the hours you bill and we should be putting people first.”

Struggling with the stress of work? Contact LawCare via its helpline or live chat.

The 2022 Firms Most List – featuring the Legal Cheek Survey results in full

12 Comments

A regional trainee

Imagine having to watch Emmerdale from the office 😞

Reply Report comment
(36)(0)

X

That fake K&E associate is working mad fake hours. I hope the fake Lambo makes up for it.

Reply Report comment
(23)(1)

K&E PE Assoc

Join our PE team and you’ll be driving a real lambo (if you have time).

Reply Report comment
(1)(12)

🙊

clearly K&E are too slow LOL – other firms have the same amount of workload and work faster, perhaps stop recruiting entitled associates and trainees 😉

Reply Report comment
(10)(16)

Cooley Associate

I work 10:05-20:00 and make well into six figures a year.

Reply Report comment
(0)(24)

?

and in what team?

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Anon

You make Warhammer figures mate

Reply Report comment
(22)(0)

Anon

These times aren’t really a useful indicator. No one goes to these firms at 9.03am and says at 10.20pm or whatever – right that’s it I’m done for the day. The stuff we really need to know is:

– how many 4ams / all nighters
– how many weekends lost
– do they make you work on annual leave or make you cancel leave
– what is the team like, full of psychos or generally nice atmosphere
– are matters being understaffed

Maybe useful questions for the next survey

Reply Report comment
(73)(1)

Anon

Refuse to believe Akin Gump trainees finish at the same time as Dentons.

Reply Report comment
(32)(2)

anon

And that Cooley finish earlier lol
Double salary for an earlier finish time
dw i know this survey is b

Reply Report comment
(5)(2)

Huh

what is a cooley? cool whip?

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

Dusseldore

People are raging against the late nights but that doesn’t bother me nearly as much as the early mornings. Average arrival time 8:30? That’s before my alarm clock goes off. I am always more suspicious of firms that have an early arrival culture over firms that have a late evenings culture because they suggest a very inflexible attitude, ie if the partner is an early bird then so must the whole team.

Reply Report comment
(4)(9)

Join the conversation

Related Stories