Analysis

Revealed: The extreme working hours of big-paying US law firms in London

By Aishah Hussain on
40

Some junior lawyers are finishing work after 11pm most nights

Junior lawyers at some US law firms in London are averaging 14-hour workdays, exclusive Legal Cheek research has shown.

The data, derived from our annual survey of over 2,500 trainees and junior associates at law firms in London and the UK, shows that lawyers in the City hubs of some US law firms are grinding it out far longer each day compared to their peers at magic circle and other UK-headquartered firms — with the shift to remote-working only serving to increase their working hours.

Kirkland & Ellis rookies reported the longest hours of any law firm in the country for the third year running. They start work on average at 9:14am and finish close to midnight at around 11:28pm. That’s over two hours later than those working at most magic circle firms, and a notable uptick on the average hours recorded by Kirkland in last year’s survey (9:28am to 9:46pm), when rookies had spent most of the year in the office before the pandemic hit.

Juniors at other US firms in London also report late finish times, as can be seen in the below table. Those working at Ropes & Gray and Weil finish work well past 10pm, according to our figures, whilst juniors at Latham & Watkins, Goodwin Procter, White & Case, Cleary Gottlieb and Paul Hastings clock off on average after 9pm each day.

Legal Cheek Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey 2021-22 — average WFH start and finish times

Law firm Average start time Average finish time
Kirkland & Ellis 9:14am 11:28pm
Ropes & Gray 9:20am 10:51pm
Weil Gotshal & Manges 9:46am 10:17pm
Latham & Watkins 9:16am 9:48pm
Goodwin Procter 9:38am 9:45pm
White & Case 9:01am 9:36pm
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton 9:29am 9:16pm
Paul Hastings 9:29am 9:13pm

The full hours data across the 100 surveyed law firms will be published later this week

Lawyers across the City experienced an increase in work as a result of the pandemic, particularly in private equity, which is a major practice area for elite US outfits and has contributed to this year’s record-breaking financial results.

For example, the PE boom reportedly saw Kirkland’s global revenue edge towards $5 billion (£3.6 billion) and partner profits reach an eye-watering $6.2 million (£4.5 million).

Responding to our survey, which was carried out at the start of this year, around the time of the third national lockdown, one junior lawyer at a US firm said, “the hours are long and Covid-19 has made this especially worse with the post-pandemic boom creating huge deal flows and competing client expectations”. They added:

“Work from home has created a ‘work/life blur, rather than balance'”.

This sentiment was reflected by other junior lawyer respondents.

“[My] work/life balance has been totally eroded by Covid-19 and working from home,” pitched in another trainee. “Pre-covid, while there were of course busy periods, I would generally log off and leave the office between 7-9pm, and weekend working was a rarity. Now, finishing work before midnight is unheard of during the week, and weekend working is a regular occurrence.”

“WFH [work from home] life has also meant that with nothing else in our diaries, the default thing to do has just been to work and there’s been no shortage of work to fill up the time,” another trainee added.

A red hot market coupled with no business travel or commute to the office to break up the work day and little oversight from seniors as to when they clock off, left juniors feeling “like we’re on the clock 24/7”, although it was acknowledged that “the flow of deals often means you will have downtime in between heavy spats of work.”

The findings can also partly be explained by the fact that New York (where these firms are usually headquartered) is five hours behind London and often require support later in the day from UK colleagues.

There have been a wave of junior lawyer pay rises reported on over the past year, with newly qualified (NQ) salaries at US law firms in London toppling over £150k. There have also been reports of firms awarding Covid and other discretionary performance bonuses “to keep us sweet”, in the words of one trainee.

The billing targets at US firms tend to be higher than at others, as shown in our 2022 Firms Most List. And we’re told if rookies at one firm were considered to be “under capacity” in terms of billing targets, that they’d get “ripped into corporate M&A deals”, regardless of what seat they were in. In another instance, one trainee said they billed “400+ hours in a month”.

A full breakdown containing 100 UK law firms’ average WFH start and finish times will be published later this week.

Struggling with the stress of work? Contact LawCare via its helpline or live chat

40 Comments

Question

Is the money really worth it?

anon

Ask anyone who earns 30k a year in Yorkshire whether they’d like to earn £150k a year to work until 11 most nights… you’ll get your answer.

The real question is: Is working in the NHS worth it? Where 12+ hour shifts are regular and you are getting paid peanuts.

Anon

But 30k probably gets you a decent house in Yorkshire. 150k in London is almost cut in half after tax and still only gets you a small 1 bed flat, noisy packed commute on the tube and no free time to spend it.

Anon

I was genuinely shocked at some of the hours US colleagues said they’d been posting last year – even up to 3000 billable hrs. Unless you work in lev fin or PE at MC/SC firms there just isn’t that kind of pressure and even 1800hrs is considered a good year billing wise (1600 in some advisory teams). Unless you’re desperate for cash it really isn’t worth it.

Anon

Christ alive. Hopefully those zombified Kirkland trainees aren’t falling asleep at the (Lambo) wheel.

Anon

It is, for the most part, due to the focus on transactional departments at US law firms.

A friend doing a contentious seat at one of the US firms mentioned is leaving at about 6/7 and currently has very little work to do.

Those I know who have just started at MC firms in a corporate seat rarely leave before 11pm.

The reason why the average is so much higher for these US firms is because they have very few lawyers working in more relaxed practice areas.

If you’re in a transactional seat, be prepared to work very hard wherever you are. I think LegalCheek is quite happy to stoke the myth that US firm lawyers inherently work harder than U.K. lawyers, and that this justifies the difference in pay, which isn’t always true if comparing those the same practice area. They work on the same matters.

anony

A good point.

What would the average hours at MC firms be if you excluded the practice areas which the transactional-focused US firms do not have?

e.g. employment, pensions, constructions, public law, sports, blockchain, ESG, investment grade debt/bonds, Islamic finance, most litigation, etc.

MC Ass

You’re partly right, but it’s also due to the focus on PE. Public and traditional private M&A can involve long hours, but you don’t have a bunch of PE psychopaths screaming down the phone at you (or if acting lender / seller side, a bunch of K&E psychopaths screaming down the phone at you).

As a banking lawyer at an MC firm, I work late fairly often, but not to the extent of my colleagues doing mainly leveraged finance. Investment grade work just doesn’t involve as many American bellends, and as such the hours are generally more reasonable.

There is also far more actual downtime at non-US firms typically. Everyone has periods where they leave at 6, even in transactional teams. This is very rare at US firms.

Finally, US firms tend to just throw work at juniors without training them properly. I have negotiated facility agreements with trainees at K&E who have absolutely no idea what they are doing, and appear to be totally unsupervised. This no doubt adds a lot of hours and pressure because it takes them twice as long to get things done. It’s sold as a positive of US firms (“learn by doing”) but in reality they just tell their lawyers to say no to everything and essentially refuse to negotiate, which papers over the fact they don’t really understand anything.

That said, there’s essentially no point being a PE / leveraged finance lawyer at a MC firm. You may as well always take the money. The only exception is if you really don’t want to spend all your waking hours surrounded by psychos.

MC Ass

And I should add – you’re certainly not guaranteed to not be surrounded by pricks at a MC firm either.

Anonymousse

The training point is very accurate and very important. I was one of the many who got lured into a US training contract by the “learn on the job” narrative. The reality of it has been, particularly in transactional seats, that everyone is too busy and stressed to explain anything, you’re mostly left to churn endless CP documents, the technical points are basically gobbledegook, and people are hopelessly out of their depth. I enjoy transactional law but I can’t emphasise enough how much I regret doing a training contract at a US firm.

Anon

Sure thing bud. How about you tell us what firm this was at. Probably a fake US firm like Jones Day. Most US firms have had trainees long enough to develop their own training system, albeit an informal one.

MC Ass

There was a point last year when K&E all deleted their job title from their email signatures so that you would only know who was qualified and who was a trainee or paralegal by Googling them. This was to try and hide the fact that they were so stretched that trainees were having to do things way outside of their ability.

In other words, no it’s not just the ”bad” US firms like JD or whatever. Though to be fair I’ve seen and heard it far far worse from K&E than any other US firm.

Anon

‘US law firms’ aren’t homogenous though. There’s a massive difference between firms that take on 4 or 5 trainees a year compared to firms like Latham or White & Case which have a very decent training program, a wide variety of seat choices, and usually very strong retention rates.

It’s like saying ‘UK law firms have great training systems’. There’s still a huge difference between the firms.

I do agree that training at the ‘satellite’ office of a US firm is a risky proposition. As a rough cut off I’d say a trainee intake of less than 10 is in risky territory.

Anon

Tbf I know a lad in a certain team at the MC and it’s an absolute shambles. They’ve got the trainees doing all sorts of work they shouldn’t be doing and the clients are rightly mythed.

It happens in many teams across all law firms, not just at ones like K&E.

Can’t stress it enough – it’s fair to think of the teams within law firms as separate firms. It’s something that you don’t realise before you start the TC, but it’s incredibly striking and important. Statements like ‘working at K&E is bad’ or ‘working in this MC firm is awful’ are silly because these firms are made up of many teams and and individuals and there isn’t one overarching culture. You can get lovely and awful teams within one firm – they usually both have a reputation you become quickly aware of.

Paul

The money is not worth it. Choose a life. Choose a job with reasonable hours. Choose a career you can enjoy. Choose a family. Choose a fucking big television. Choose washing machines, cars, Sonos speakers and electrical tin openers… Choose DIY and wondering who the fuck you are on a Sunday morning. Choose sitting on that couch watching mind-numbing, spirit crushing game shows, stuffing junk food into your mouth.

US Firm Detainee

Not gonna lie, you had us in the first half.

Actual US 1PQE

These hours are misleading. People are counting the latest time they check their emails as their “clock-off” time. I can go out for a nice dinner and/or drink at 8ish and then have to send off an email at 11. That doesn’t mean I’m working 14 hours from 9am to 11pm.

This comment section will be full of cope.

interested

Out of interest, what team are you in, are you at a £150k+ firm, and what yearly billables do you and your colleagues hit on average?

Actual US 1PQE

I’m in funds. I’m above 150k base. NQs are just under 150k. I think the official target is 1700 (lol) but 1900ish is pretty typical and it’s impossible to miss bonus targets. In fairness, the past year has been extremely rough for any transactional team so trainees will have had an unusually bad time regardless of MC or US. Their experience is probably skewed very negatively for this reason. It was nowhere near as bad when I did my TC.

Prof

Uh-huh, sure sure.

Back to the textbooks fresher, you’ve got your Contracts and Tort tutorials tomorrow morning.

Actual US Trainee

Count yourself lucky. The article is very accurate from my perspective. I just did a transactional seat in a US firm – was glued to my desk 14-16 hours a day and barely had time to eat a banana, let alone dinner at 8pm. Had it not been for a housemate who cooked for me it would have been Deliveroo at my desk every night for 6 months. Being able to walk away from my desk before midnight was considered a luxury, often I had associates call me with new assignments past midnight or had team briefings at 11pm.

Name and shame

You at Kirkland? Seems weird that Kirkland’s average leave time is so much later than other firms despite paying basically the same.

Don’t know why people never name the firms they’re at on here bruh. Not like real lawyers actually read Legal Cheek comments or care at all if someone at their firm talks about their experience.

Anon

Can’t wait to read the comments on this…

It’s very in vogue at the moment to attack US firms in London. I don’t really understand why. They won’t be reading these comments. Most of the commenters, statistically speaking, will not even have a TC themselves.

Here’s the point – you’re fortunate to get a TC at any good law firm in the city. They get thousands of applications for an incredibly small number of places. I can guarantee 90% of those who criticise these firms would accept a TC offer from them if they could even get one. I would.

It is always the same ‘type’ that go on and on about other firms and any of their faults – funnily enough the type who likely struggle to get a TC anywhere

Duncan

Or perhaps some of us who are commenting work (or have previously worked, like in my case) at US firms in London and are passing on advice, particularly as the pandemic has reassessed what most of us truly want/value? You seem not to have a TC either so I’m not sure if you’re in a position to judge others.

anon

I doubt it Dunc, sorry

The type of people who qualify or work at US firms don’t spend the afternoon browsing LegalCheek…

That’s why it’s so funny. We’ve got a bunch of students here dismissing some of the most prestigious law firms on the planet.

Anon

Well said. The freshers on here need to understand these glitzy salaries they see advertised come at a very high price.

Anonymous

A well-paid sweatshop is still a sweatshop, the US money is good but not worth losing years of your time being chained to your desk at 11 pm every night and ageing irreversibly.

Anonymous

I wonder how it is in the beloved offices of Quinn Emanuel – I always hear horror stories about the lack of work/life balance, but never anything sneaks out safe for rumors.

However, the hours sound realistic for the most part. I remember working in big law and not having even time to have lunch/dinner properly. All I had was deliveroo and JustEat from the same shops. Leaving at midnight or after was normal and being back in the office by 10am was expected. I will never forget the night when I was so overworked at 5am in the morning that I forgot my keys in the office. Had to return to the damn thing, where a colleague was still in, take the keys and UBER back home for amazing three hours of sleep and a shower. Good times, not?

Chicken Dippers

“New York (where most of these firms are usually headquartered)”

Only three of them are NYC headquartered!

Weil PE associate

No one in my team has finished work before midnight for over a year now…

Lol

Pretty dumb of you to qualify into PE when you knew it was going to be like that.

SC M&A

Pretty much identical to the hours my team works.

The past year has been somewhat a ‘freak’ year though. Hopefully the hours will ease up. I do feel for those who have started a TC during the pandemic. No upside imo.

K654

Does anyone know if working all day on weekends is generally required, particularly on Sundays?

Lurking

Is anyone actually surprised?

Bilbo Baggins

I’ve asked this question before a while back, but the only answer seemed to be along the lines of “lmao enjoy your smaller beta bonus” etc. — Is the perfect combination of pay to hours not to work in a department like Employment or perhaps Tax at a US firm? That is to say you’re getting the same tasty base salary as PE/M&A stuff while working fewer hours. A real hourly pay question if I’ve made it clear enough!

More than happy to be corrected for being a dumb pre-Trainee, but it’s a question which I always think of when reading about pay and hours at US firms in particular.

Anon

To an extent yes, but in most US firms, those teams are almost purely support work to transactions.

That does mean you’re one step removed from the psychopathic fund managers yelling at your corporate colleagues, but you’re a human insurance policy, doing nothing of any interest to the client and churning extremely repetitive tasks (even by standards for law). This also limits your exit options, as other firms are unlikely to have much use for, for example, a 5 PQE employment lawyer who’s never been in an employment tribunal.

There’s also a risk the firm simply decides to make you redundant and outsource most DD if the market goes south, I know K&E already use Walker Morris in Leeds for a lot of their DD work.

'Chase the Bag' Baggins

Wow, a useful and insightful response! Much appreciated; I had no idea about the DD point you make, nor the implications on exit options. Given how solid it is to become a (share) partner at most US firms, I see now how important the latter can be.

Serious

It’s pretty much an open secret at law firms that those departments are crammed with second-rate, weak-willed lawyers who couldn’t hack it in a real team so got shelved on qualification. Most people want to avoid that kind of reputation at all costs even if it means longer hours. Also, they are dead-end roles with no exit opportunities. In-house employment expertise isn’t really in demand.

anon

Tbf tax is a pretty important department and certainly not staffed with second-rate lawyers.

Employment does have that reputation a bit though

MC Associate

It’s a vicious cycle and not just limited to US firms – partners have come to expect availability until midnight due to wfh and clients will now expect the same level of service that comes with that.

I don’t know about anyone else, and whether if it’s the pandemic or general career fatigue, but I really just do not want to work the long hours anymore. It destroyed my last relationship, the stress is enormous and I’m starting to think life is simply too short for it to be limited to a job where if I quit tomorrow the partners would have a job advert out for my role by the end of the week. Has anyone else had this rut and, if so, how did you re-motivate yourself? I used to love my job.

