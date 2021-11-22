Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Why did lawyers try to cancel me over trans rights? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
Boris Johnson planning law and order blitz to reboot his flagging government [The Sun]
Leave granted for lawyer to appeal Oxford life sentence [Oxford Mail]
Tories bracing for blue-on-blue court battle between donor and former MP [The Telegraph]
Cuts to legal aid leave tenants with rent arrears exposed to eviction [Financial Times]
Legal Age Of Marriage Set To Be Raised To 18 In England And Wales [UniLad]
Trophy hunters face seven years’ jail as stars urge support for new law [Mirror]
Britney Is Free But More Legal Action Is Ahead [Bloomberg Law]
“I find it unlikely that they would let you do this. Most firms have one ‘secondment’ seat – usually the fourth seat in the training contract.” [Legal Cheek comments]
EVENT THIS TUESDAY: Digital transformation and the law — with Herbert Smith Freehills [Apply Now]
EVENT THIS WEDNESDAY: In conversation with Slaughter and May: Black heritage and the legal profession [Apply Now]
Jobs: Social mobility charity seeks law programme coordinator and law programme manager [Apply now]
For a weekly round-up of news, plus jobs and latest event infoSign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter
Join the conversation