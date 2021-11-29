Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Sajid Javid Confirms Masks Will Be A “Legal Requirement” In Shops And On Public Transport [Politic Home]

Stab plot lawyer’s life sentence overturned on appeal [Oxford Mail]

Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Cox defends ‘honourable’ second job as lawyer for tax haven [Independent]

£1M-A-MONTH Taxpayers are paying £1m a month on ‘free’ lawyers to help criminals get out of jail [The Sun]

Coleen Rooney’s legal team look for skeletons in Rebekah Vardy’s closet as Wagatha Christie battle gets nastier [Mail Online]

Funding cuts and court backlogs push UK legal aid sector to breaking point [Courthouse News Service]

Border Force workers ‘aghast’ at ‘inhumane’ migrant boat pushback plans as union joins legal action [Independent]

How a barrister’s kindhearted Facebook gesture blossomed into a lifeline for refugees [North Wales Live]

Ex Tory councillor left ‘penniless’ after Jeremy Corbyn legal action over doctored image [Hull Examiner]

