Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Sajid Javid Confirms Masks Will Be A “Legal Requirement” In Shops And On Public Transport [Politic Home]
Stab plot lawyer’s life sentence overturned on appeal [Oxford Mail]
Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Cox defends ‘honourable’ second job as lawyer for tax haven [Independent]
£1M-A-MONTH Taxpayers are paying £1m a month on ‘free’ lawyers to help criminals get out of jail [The Sun]
Coleen Rooney’s legal team look for skeletons in Rebekah Vardy’s closet as Wagatha Christie battle gets nastier [Mail Online]
Funding cuts and court backlogs push UK legal aid sector to breaking point [Courthouse News Service]
Border Force workers ‘aghast’ at ‘inhumane’ migrant boat pushback plans as union joins legal action [Independent]
How a barrister’s kindhearted Facebook gesture blossomed into a lifeline for refugees [North Wales Live]
Ex Tory councillor left ‘penniless’ after Jeremy Corbyn legal action over doctored image [Hull Examiner]
