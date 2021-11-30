News

Oxford v Cambridge moot debacle shows that even top law students make mistakes

A moot has sparked a bizarre row between the elite universities of Oxford and Cambridge.

After Cambridge won Herbert Smith Freehills‘ Disability Mooting Championship last year, Oxford mistakenly claimed victory, posting in error on its website that “[i]n a very close decision, Oxford were awarded the win”.

Certainly that’s not the kind of attention to detail that would get you a TC at HSF.

Despite having no evidence that the post was anything more than an honest mistake, students at Cambridge decided to impute sinister motives after noticing it had been live for over a year. So earlier this month, as excitement built around this year’s edition of the mooting competition, they embarked on a bizarre social media campaign that seemed to make out their rivals had told a deliberate “lie”.

A flurry of TikTok’s that made this allegation in a supposedly “light-hearted” way have since been made private while a tweet doing the same has been deleted.

As an insider at Cambridge told us: “Nothing gets Cambridge students quite revved up as a little drama within this age-old rivalry!”

Again, not the sort of thing that would clinch you a place at a leading global law firm.

The HSF moot competition is set up by Oxford’s Law Faculty and has been running since 2014. Last year’s moot centred on whether a prosthetic limb can be regarded as an imitation firearm, and whether damage to a mobility aid cannot amount to actual bodily harm.

Earned a Blue in Debating

When they go on to make enough money at the Bar to stop their wives from leaving them and to pay for their children’s therapy, that’ll show the haters.

Wouldn't you like to know

Ahhhh, what it is that amuses the Oxbridgers.

Here in the big smoke we have proper students who engage in a regular bit of breaking and entering (KCL v UCL).

Anon

Get a hobby

Oxbridge Banter Guy

Went out on a date with a girl. Was going well until I found out she’s an… OXONIAN! When I heard that, I politely requested to use the bathroom, took my jacket, and walked straight out of the restaurant. I then went to my gyp (Cambridge slang for college kitchen, LOL) and informed all of my colleagues about this humorous incident!

#CambridgeGuy4Eva

MC 2PQE

It’s things like this which make me so glad I didn’t go to one of these unis. Absolute weirdos.

Al

In fairness, their rowers must be pretty good. They always make it to the Finals in the Boat Race.

Objective Observer

Fairs, but if an institution falsely said you didn’t win something you won, would you not be even slightly annoyed enough to post on your own social media about their error…

Anon

I’ve met many students from Oxbridge during University, the LPC and my TC.
It’s a generalisation and there are exceptions to the rule, but as a whole, it does seem to attract absolute irritants. Give me a random Oxbridge grad and, 9 times out of 10, most of these facts will be true;
Southern with Queen’s English, dull ‘edgy’ style (extremely overpriced second-hand clothes purchased from an extortionate vintage store in East London), lives in a HMO in Clapham for £1000/month or with parents in £2million terraced house, privately educated or from a top grammar school (basically privately educated), loves skiing, gap-year in Asia, left-leaning militant.
There are about 2/3 people out of hundreds that I’ve come across that don’t have most of these characteristics. It’s as if they’re produced in a factory.

Reality Check

I suspect that says more about the type of people who go into City firms to churn docs all their life for £££ – these are the characteristics of City lawyers generally, not exclusive to Oxbridge City lawyers.

Anon

Not really. My intake in SC was far more diverse than the student body at my university. If anything it was very international. You did get these types but they certainly weren’t the majority.

Anon

Screams jealousy to me… did someone get an oxbridge rejection?

Bored of this kind of banter

This is neither interesting nor news worthy.

Anon

Isn’t Oxford claiming the win a lie though? It’s not exactly sinister lol what’s wrong with journalism these days

Anon

Lol why are you picking up some random humour by 20 year old students and pretending it’s something it’s not…?

Vst

Does Legal Cheek have proof it was an accident… seems very presumptive to me and ironic considering they attack the lack of proof of the students with qualified lawyers to proof read posts…

