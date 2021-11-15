News

Reed Smith joins NQ salary war with 19% boost to £107.5k

By Thomas Connelly on
14

Juniors billing 2,000+ hours will earn £132.5k

Reed Smith has become the latest law firm to up the salaries of its junior lawyers, with a new and improved base rate of £107,500.

Up from £90,000, the six-figure sum equates to an extra £17,500 or 19%.

The firm says the new salary band is available to associates who hit a target of 1,700 hours of billable work, although earnings can stretch even further, with a salary of £132,500 available to those who complete 2,000 hours or more.

But if NQs fall short of the 1,700 hours target, they will receive a salary of £100,000 — an uplift of 11% on the the old £90,000 rate. The changes take effect from next year.

The Legal Cheek 2022 Firms Most List shows the £107,500 base rate matches that announced last week by Clifford Chance. Allen & Overy and Linklaters also dish out the same figure, while Herbert Smith Freehills sits just behind on £107,000.

Reed Smith also confirmed trainee pay is on the rise too. First year rates will move from from £45,000 to £50,000, an uplift of 11%, while second year rates will soon sit at £55,000 — a 12% increase from £49,000.

Under the new and improved salary scheme, associates will continue to be eligible for a non-discretionary bonus, subject to hitting hours targets, as well as a discretionary bonus.

Reed Smith confirmed its current policy of allowing 140 hours of non-billable work to count towards associate targets will remain in place. This can include pro bono legal work, innovation projects and equality, diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Tamara Box, Reed Smith’s EME managing partner said: “We are pleased to confirm the significant increase to NQs’ salaries in London. It is a reflection of our strong desire to retain and attract the very best legal talent in a hugely competitive market.”

She added:

“The new salary level is an investment in our lawyers and is consistent with several of the firm’s key objectives, including driving performance and teamwork, delivering impactful results for our clients, and rewarding excellence.”

14 Comments

Anonymous

Obscure, no-name firm but that is a very healthy whack. Top marks.

Reply Report comment
(13)(31)

Kirkland NQ

Me and my fellow ‘landers were in stitches laughing at the thought of this two bit shop in a “War” with us. It’s a bit like San Marino declaring war on China at this point. Let the big boys fight this one out, we don’t want you to get hurt.

Reply Report comment
(10)(16)

Anon

You should be paying attention to your A level General Studies class, kid, not be on Legal Cheek.

Reply Report comment
(27)(3)

Anon

How are you still an NQ?

Reply Report comment
(9)(2)

Anon

So they’ve raised their NQ salary to £100k then, not £107.5k… extremely misleading.

Reply Report comment
(53)(2)

Anon

Yet Legal Cheek have fallen for the press release spin

Reply Report comment
(23)(0)

RS Toppity Top

Such a confusing article. So is the variable salary separate from the non-discretionary bonus?

Reply Report comment
(6)(2)

Anon

There was still an expectation to hit 1700 hours with the previous £90k base, so really it is still an increase of £17.5k..

Reply Report comment
(6)(6)

Anon

100k for doing under 1700 hours isn’t a bad deal. However, if you’re doing 2000+ may as well go to a proper cravath scale firm. Trainee salaries at 45k are awful

Reply Report comment
(30)(1)

Fourth Seater

CMS – your turn.

Reply Report comment
(6)(3)

James

Commenting this on every post is not going to make it happen.

Reply Report comment
(13)(0)

everyone who is anyone

1700 is completely standard in the city. if you aren’t doing this you’re generally out.

Reply Report comment
(18)(1)

Not always

There’s often an expectation of less hours in advisory departments.

My firm used to pay bonus at 1600 hours for advisory departments specifically (including mine) – they paid out that same bonus for the rest of the firm at 1700 hours.

(Sadly they’ve since increased our bonus target to 1700 as well.)

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

US 2 PQE

2000 hours per year is no joke – I’ve consistently missed this mark / barely hit it, with no impact on my Cravath scale salary/bonus (I’m part of a transaction team here). Not sure what RS aretrying to do here but still seems to fall short of being a fair deal.

Reply Report comment
(11)(1)

Join the conversation

