Simmons pledges £100k in free legal support to start-ups tackling climate change

International law firm says collaboration is key to addressing crisis

Simmons & Simmons has pledged £100,000 in free legal support to start-ups which are using technology to help fight the climate emergency.

The international law firm announced the six-figure ‘GreenTech fund’ will be split between four businesses that are “innovating in order to try and avoid or limit the worst effects of the climate crisis”.

The scheme is led by the firm’s environmental sustainability network, dubbed ‘the green room’, and brings together investors, accelerators and incubators with a particular focus on sustainability.

Green-minded start-ups hoping to score some free legal advice will have to submit a video explaining a little about what they do and to what extent the firm’s support is needed. Shortlisted businesses will also be required to produce a presentation and pitch to the firm.

Commenting on the launch of the initiative — which comes in the same week as the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow — ‘green room’ co-lead Ali Crosthwaite said:

“In common with many organisations, Simmons is looking for ways to maximise its positive impact and the GreenTech fund is an attempt to achieve that by sharing our skills with businesses that are actively seeking solutions to the crisis in which we find ourselves — we will need multiple solutions and we firmly believe that collaboration is our best hope.”

As the discussion around climate change and how best to address it intensifies, City law firms have been taking their own steps to protect the planet.

Many have pledged to slash their carbon emissions with the aim of becoming net-zero, while others have taken steps to go paperless, reduce air travel and run their offices on renewably sourced energy.

