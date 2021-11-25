UCL beats Harvard in top 10 world rankings for law
Stanford University comes first
UCL has beaten Harvard in this year’s top ten world university rankings for law.
London institution UCL ranks sixth in the 2022 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, while Ivy League player Harvard follows closely in seventh place.
The 2022 law school power list, which is topped by non-Ivy League uni Stanford for the fourth consecutive year, features other big-name US, Russell Group and global institutions.
Cambridge and Oxford place second and fourth, respectively, for law.
Top 10 law schools 2022:
|Ranking
|Law school
|Overall THE score (out of 100)
|1
|Stanford
|79.9
|2
|Cambridge
|79.1
|3
|New York
|75.7
|4
|Oxford
|75.2
|5
|Melbourne
|74.9
|6
|UCL
|74.7
|7
|Harvard
|74.1
|8
|Singapore
|74.0
|9
|Yale
|73.9
|10
|KU Leuven
|73.3
Further down the law school pecking order Edinburgh (11th) beats LSE (12th) and King’s College London (joint 20th).
Top 11-20 law schools 2022:
|Ranking
|Law school
|Overall THE score (out of 100)
|11
|Edinburgh
|73.2
|12
|LSE
|73.1
|13
|Chicago
|72.8
|14
|California
|72.5
|15
|Columbia
|72.0
|16
|Toronto
|71.5
|=17
|Cornell
|70.8
|=17
|McGill
|70.8
|19
|Duke
|70.7
|=20
|KCL
|73.3
|=20
|Tilburg
|70.7
Other notable UK law schools to feature in this year’s list include Glasgow (32nd), Durham (34th), Bristol (43rd), Manchester (45th) and Warwick (joint 48th).
The rankings, which can be found in full here, are based on teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.
Why even do this
This is absolutely meaningless considering how differently both jurisdictions approach legal education.
anon
International tables are meaningless for anything related to undergraduate education and employment.
I studied at one of the London universities which does well in international tables. The standard of teaching on the LLB was incredibly poor.
I regret studying in London and I would advise any bright student against it – unless they have very rich parents, then it can be alright (in my experience most of the student body did).
G
Yep. The main reason to study at the elite London unis is networking opportunities.
You will notice how the top grad roles are taken up by many LSE, UCL, KCL grads and it’s because the networking and employment careers service you get is second to none. The teaching is quite average.
There was a statistic which said that working class students with a first class degree at a Russel group faired worse than those middle class students with a 2:2… the reason is because connections and networking gets you further than your degree does.
The top London unis are essentially a rich boys club and if you play your cards right and make the right moves you can end up exactly where you want post grad.
A&O
Please tell me what these “moves” are exactly? Yes there are good networking opportunities for the future but we all have to make TC applications etc.
As an ethnic minority going to UCL, there was no easy path to ending up exactly where I wanted.