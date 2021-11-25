UCL beats Harvard in top 10 world rankings for law

Stanford University comes first

UCL has beaten Harvard in this year’s top ten world university rankings for law.

London institution UCL ranks sixth in the 2022 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, while Ivy League player Harvard follows closely in seventh place.

The 2022 law school power list, which is topped by non-Ivy League uni Stanford for the fourth consecutive year, features other big-name US, Russell Group and global institutions.

Cambridge and Oxford place second and fourth, respectively, for law.

Top 10 law schools 2022:

Ranking Law school Overall THE score (out of 100) 1 Stanford 79.9 2 Cambridge 79.1 3 New York 75.7 4 Oxford 75.2 5 Melbourne 74.9 6 UCL 74.7 7 Harvard 74.1 8 Singapore 74.0 9 Yale 73.9 10 KU Leuven 73.3

Further down the law school pecking order Edinburgh (11th) beats LSE (12th) and King’s College London (joint 20th).

Top 11-20 law schools 2022:

Ranking Law school Overall THE score (out of 100) 11 Edinburgh 73.2 12 LSE 73.1 13 Chicago 72.8 14 California 72.5 15 Columbia 72.0 16 Toronto 71.5 =17 Cornell 70.8 =17 McGill 70.8 19 Duke 70.7 =20 KCL 73.3 =20 Tilburg 70.7

Other notable UK law schools to feature in this year’s list include Glasgow (32nd), Durham (34th), Bristol (43rd), Manchester (45th) and Warwick (joint 48th).

The rankings, which can be found in full here, are based on teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.