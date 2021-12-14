News

Criminal lawyers make ‘boring’ dinner party guests, says judge

By Aishah Hussain on
7

Tells newspaper his wife insists on inviting only one at a time because ‘they cannot resist boasting about their triumphs’

A judge has told how his wife insists on inviting no more than one lawyer to their dinner parties because lawyers, particularly those in the criminal courts, “cannot resist boasting about their triumphs”.

In a letter to the editor of The Times (£), the judge says lawyers have a lot to answer for when it comes to “boring dinner parties”.

“My wife, not a lawyer, does her very best to avoid them and insists that we invite no more than one lawyer to any dinner party,” says the letter published in the newspaper on Sunday and signed “His Honour Simon Tonking” of Abbots Bromley, Staffordshire.

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

It continues:

“Her reason, which is sound, is that lawyers, particularly those in the criminal courts, cannot resist boasting about their triumphs, each of which they misguidedly think makes a cracking good story.”

The letter adds: “Any other lawyer present tries to cap that story with their own; and off we go. Or rather on and on we go. Add wine to the mix and we are unstoppable.”

7 Comments

Omicron

Won’t be a problem for long 👍🏻

Reply Report comment
(11)(2)

British humour connoisseur

That dry wry British humour HAH

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Al

I avoid boasting about my triumphs by consistently losing.

Reply Report comment
(44)(0)

Scouser of Counsel

Funnily enough it’s my losses that make the more entertaining stories!

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

Hear, Hear

I mean, he isn’t lying?

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

meeklawyer

it’s true
lawyers have the habit of making / dominating the entire conversation.
other lawyers i have met, myself included, try to avoid being identified as lawyers in social settings. for fear of the barrage of a dozen questions about “can you help me with this issue” or “that issue” / free advice brigade

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Man's not wrong

Man’s not wrong

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

