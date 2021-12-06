Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Dominic Raab suggests there is no need for a new law on pestering women [The Independent]
Ministers consider a law for free speech after Sussex ruling over fears that appeal judges have gone too far [Daily Mail]
Judge sends barrister out of court in dispute over mask [The Times] (£)
Oxford judge paints ‘desperate’ picture as trial delayed because of lack of lawyers [Oxford Mail]
Meet the lawyers trying to set Ghislaine Maxwell free [Vanity Fair]
Ex-EastEnders star Christopher Parker now a successful lawyer [Metro]
Lamborghini lawyer Peter Lavac gunning for Hollywood movie stardom [News.com.au]
These are the best lawyer movies of all time [Movie Web]
Anonymous
Unusually Raab is correct. It is distasteful that the Sarah Everard case is being used as an excuse to call for these types of musandric laws.