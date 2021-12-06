Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Dominic Raab suggests there is no need for a new law on pestering women [The Independent]

Ministers consider a law for free speech after Sussex ruling over fears that appeal judges have gone too far [Daily Mail]

Judge sends barrister out of court in dispute over mask [The Times] (£)

Oxford judge paints ‘desperate’ picture as trial delayed because of lack of lawyers [Oxford Mail]

Meet the lawyers trying to set Ghislaine Maxwell free [Vanity Fair]

Ex-EastEnders star Christopher Parker now a successful lawyer [Metro]

Lamborghini lawyer Peter Lavac gunning for Hollywood movie stardom [News.com.au]

These are the best lawyer movies of all time [Movie Web]

