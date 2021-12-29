The Beckhams descend on Middle Temple

Legal connection brings celeb family together

Victoria Beckham has posted a Christmas pic of her family at Middle Temple.

In the festive photo, Victoria is pictured with hubby David, sons Cruz, Brooklyn and Romeo (left to right) and daughter Harper, all standing under a Christmas tree decorated with Middle Temple baubles.

Although it was posted on Christmas Day, the photo was taken two weeks prior on the wedding day of Ted Beckham (David’s dad) and Hilary Meredith, a catastrophic injury claims solicitor and visiting law professor best known for acting for members of the armed forces, veterans and their families.

After seeing Middle Temple feature in the snap, Gray’s Inn bencher and management committee member Kirsty Brimelow QC quote tweeted the pic adding that Gray’s needed to ‘up our game’ and ‘#bemorebeckham’.

Much to Brimelow’s relief no doubt, another Twitter user was on hand before long to reveal that David had already visited Gray’s Inn years prior, sharing a picture from Martyn Percy, Dean of Christ Church Oxford.

Gray’s Inn was there first I believe. He went to a guest night a few years ago. https://t.co/32aSkUkHXg — Sofia Smith (@sofiaxsmith) December 27, 2021

Percy and a smiling David Beckham are shown in a selfie together at a Gray’s Inn dinner in 2016. Percy shared this to his Twitter, mentioning that it was ‘good’ to be at dinner in Gray’s Inn with guests including David Beckham ‘amongst others’.