TOMORROW FROM 10AM: The final Virtual Pupillage Fair of 2021

Last chance to sign up to meet 30+ leading leading chambers before pupillage applications open

Legal Cheek‘s final Virtual Pupillage Fair of 2021 takes place tomorrow from 10am to 1pm.

It’s free and open to all. You can sign up to attend here.

The fair features a virtual expo with over 30 leading chambers and other exhibitors, as well as six back to back careers and commercial awareness workshops. It features the following chambers:

Mixed practice

5 Essex Court

7BR

11KBW

Exchange Chambers

Francis Taylor Building

Gatehouse Chambers

Hailsham Chambers

No5

KCH Garden Square

Serjeants Inn

The 36 Group

Public law

Blackstone Chambers

Cornerstone Barristers

Devereux Chambers

Matrix Chambers

Commercial and Chancery

2 Temple Gardens

3 Verulam Buildings

4 New Square

4 Pump Court

Henderson Chambers

Kings Chambers

Littleton Chambers

Keating Chambers

Landmark Chambers

Outer Temple

Quadrant Chambers

Radcliffe Chambers

XXIV Old Buildings

Wilberforce Chambers

Law schools

City Law School

Nottingham Law School

The University of Law

