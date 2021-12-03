TOMORROW FROM 10AM: The final Virtual Pupillage Fair of 2021
Last chance to sign up to meet 30+ leading leading chambers before pupillage applications open
Legal Cheek‘s final Virtual Pupillage Fair of 2021 takes place tomorrow from 10am to 1pm.
It’s free and open to all. You can sign up to attend here.
The fair features a virtual expo with over 30 leading chambers and other exhibitors, as well as six back to back careers and commercial awareness workshops. It features the following chambers:
Mixed practice
5 Essex Court
7BR
11KBW
Exchange Chambers
Francis Taylor Building
Gatehouse Chambers
Hailsham Chambers
No5
KCH Garden Square
Serjeants Inn
The 36 Group
Public law
Blackstone Chambers
Cornerstone Barristers
Devereux Chambers
Matrix Chambers
Commercial and Chancery
2 Temple Gardens
3 Verulam Buildings
4 New Square
4 Pump Court
Henderson Chambers
Kings Chambers
Littleton Chambers
Keating Chambers
Landmark Chambers
Outer Temple
Quadrant Chambers
Radcliffe Chambers
XXIV Old Buildings
Wilberforce Chambers
Law schools
City Law School
Nottingham Law School
The University of Law
Legal Cheek‘s December Virtual Pupillage Fair is free and open to all. Secure your place now