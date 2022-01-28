Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Andrew’s defence. Duke of York denies all claims of sexual abuse [A Lawyer Writes]

Two things about the launch of the Met’s Downing Street investigation [The Law and Policy Blog]

Party-gate as a Ground for Impeachment? Perhaps, But We Need to Modernise Impeachment Before It Is Fit For Purpose [UK Constitutional Law Association]

Can lawyers be leaders? [Legal Cheek]

British judges have no place in Hong Kong [The Guardian]

What’s wrong with the police? [Prospect]

On trial for a Bible tweet [The Critic]

Lessons learnt: Know your value [Counsel Magazine]

Copycat branding in the social media age [Scottish Legal News]