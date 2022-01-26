London NQ lawyer pay hits record £161,500
US outfit Goodwin ups junior rates to unprecedented levels — also unveils new perk which sees it pay for their holidays
The salaries of newly qualified (NQ) solicitors have reached unprecedented levels in London, with US law firm Goodwin Procter confirming its fresh faced associates will now earn over £160,000 a year.
The Boston-headquartered outfit announced rates for junior lawyers will move from £147,000 to £161,500 — a bump of almost 10%. Their US counterparts will earn $215,000.
The Legal Cheek 2022 Firms Most List shows the move puts Goodwin firmly at the top of the junior lawyer pay table, with Milbank and Vinson & Elkins sitting just behind with salaries of $215,000 (roughly £159,000) and £153,300 respectively.
Goodwin confirmed boosts for those further up the associate scale too. Lawyers with one and two years post qualification experience (PQE) will earn £169,000 and £188,000, while those with three years PQE will see their salaries swell to £214,000.
Trainee salaries currently sit at £52,000 in year one and £57,000 in year two.
The big money move is made all the more impressive given the firm upped NQ rates not once but twice in 2021: an uplift in February to £137,500 followed by another in July to £147,000.
Last week Milbank fired the starting pistol on a fresh round of rises, upping NQ rates to $215,000. Other firms to have since matched include Cadwalader, Fried Frank and McDermott Will & Emery.
But with big salaries come long hours. Exclusive Legal Cheek research found that junior lawyers across elite US firms in London were clocking up 14-hour work days — with the shift to remote-working only serving to ramp up their screen time.
Separately, Goodwin announced that it will pick up the bill for its lawyers’ holidays.
The mega-perk, ‘Recharge on Goodwin’, means eligible associates — those who billed 1,950 hours in 2021 — can choose from a selection of “thoughtfully curated” week-long trips, including an “island escape, urban exploration, winery tour, luxury spa and wellness and family-friendly Disney trip packages”.
Maurice
This is not a salary for a job
This is compensation for a lifestyle of being on call 24 x 7 x 365 ⏳
anon
Exactamundo – hard to fathom how you could be happy working those kind of hours. But then perhaps happiness isn’t the goal here.
Anon
Yep, and it’s better compensation than that offered by MC and other large U.K. firms.
If you’re in a transactional department at a U.K. firm (and the majority of lawyers at those firms are too, it’s not just at US firms), you’re also on call 24/7.
I’d rather get 160k and a chunky bonus than 100k, thanks.
Green
Stop you’re not on call 24/7 at a shop like Travers for instance. Stop making these comparisons to “uk firms” to justify the pursuit of more money at US. Goodwin is notorious for its hours. The hours at many (not all) US firms are indeed worse, that is simply a fact. Weekend work is also often worse.
The point is whether for some people the sacrifice is worth it. And for many people in their twenties from average backgrounds and keen go build wealth- it is. But let’s not act as if everyone is pulling US hours.
anon
At most big UK firms you are. There may be limited exceptions, but in the MC/SC category, you most certainly are.
Anonymous
I disagree. In a transactional team at an SC firm, I am acutely aware that I may be emailed/called at any time for something. I have worked during holidays, I have done multiple all-nighters this last year and multiple weekends (to varying degrees), taken calls at 10pm on Sundays etc. The hours may not be as bad as a US firm but they’re not far off. Not such dissimilar beasts.
Truth
Your practice is averaging 1600-1700 billable hours top. These US firms are doing 2100 – 2500 on average. It’s like bragging about your lowlights a if that’s an everyday occurence.
James
Truth. Wrong. The average goodwin associate does 1881.
Neil
This is nonsense. Pretty sure all my mates in SC (bar BCLP as dont know anyone there) have better work life balance. Hours are similar but very few work all weekends and holidays thats complete nonsense. US is a whole other beast
Anonymous
Truth. Also wrong. On for 2k this year and associates at old shop (SC) are also on 2k and have done so previous years too. Not all teams at SC run at 1600-1700.
Anonymous
You might not be on call 24/7 at Travers but you have to live 24/7 with the knowledge that you weren’t cut out for a top tier firm.
Nicola
“Live with the knowledge” – lol or your could just move. This is when you know a comment was written by a fresher, you lot genuinely believe that firm you start at is the one you stay at
Anon
There are associates pulling 1950 hours at UK firms and getting a box of chocolates and half the pay in return while the likes of Goodwin giving out free first class holidays and almost 200k GBP total remuneration to junior lawyers.
Anon
They offered this as most people had to cancel their holidays last to due to workload. So we aren’t all that impressed actually.
MC
I’ve also had to cancel several holidays but didn’t get anything in exchange
FBD 1 PQE Assoc
I am on track for 2350 hours so…
Anon
130k tho
Anon
Literally no reason to stay on those hours
MC
Some magic circle NQs are also on call 24/7 but don’t get compensated in the same way.
The truth
Totally agree. Young folk misunderstand this. Oh its so much money… I mean even if you sweat it out for 4 years you’re unlikely to leave with a truly life changing amount of money…especially if you want to live in London.
Conversely if you skimp and fight lifestyle inflation you may leave with a lot of money…and likely a bigger waistline, far less friends, no significant other because of INSANE working hours, and a psychopathic personality cultivated by being on edge for the last 4 years.
Especially now most firms will keep a heavy degree of WFH, you’re not going to meet many potential partners/friends etc from your childhood bedroom… but you may have 50k saved! good for you
Good for us!
This is far from the reality of those *actually* working at these firms. Yes, there are sacrifices and adjustments you have to make but it’s really not as bad as you’re making it out to be (or maybe it’s just a different lifestyle to the one you would prefer).
You almost sound bitter but I won’t say that is ‘The Truth’ simply because that’s what I think.