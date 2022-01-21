Freshfields keeps 34 of 37 spring qualifying trainees

92%

Freshfields has recorded a spring retention score of 92%, with 34 of its 37 newly qualifying (NQ) trainees committing their futures to the magic circle firm. All rookies received an offer.

“We are very pleased that many of our March qualifying intake will be continuing to progress their careers at the firm,” said Craig Montgomery, partner and training principal at Freshfields. “This is a testament to the talent and determination demonstrated by our trainees, and the learning and development opportunities afforded at Freshfields.”

The firm did not reveal whether any of its new associates are on fixed-term contracts as apposed to permanent deals.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows those sticking around will see their salaries jump from a trainee rate of £55,000 to an NQ one of £100,000.

Freshfields becomes the third member of the magic circle to confirm its spring result, with Slaughter and May and Linklaters recording scores of 85% and 94% earlier this week.