Linklaters kicks off spring retention season with 94% result

49 out of 52 NQs to stay put

Linklaters has fired the starting gun on another spring retention season, with the magic circle firm this afternoon confirming 49 of its 52 trainees due to qualify in March will be staying put.

This hands the firm, which recruits around 100 trainees each year, the highest intake of any City outfit, an impressive spring score of 94%.

All the newly qualified (NQ) associates are on permanent deals. One associate will qualify into the firm’s office in Dubai.

Links also confirmed it will retain all 20 of its black, asian and minority ethnic trainees.

The Legal Cheek 2022 Firms Most List shows those sticking around will see their salaries move from a trainee rate of £55,000 to a recently improved NQ one of £107,500.

Richard Hodgson, trainee development partner at Linklaters, commented:

“We are very pleased with the sustained strength of our trainee retention rates. Our vision is to be best-in-class, which includes attracting and developing exceptional talent. A much deserved congratulations to our March qualifying intake — successfully completing their training contracts almost entirely virtually and starting just a week before lockdown is no mean feat. It will be a pleasure to see their careers take-off at Linklaters.”

Today’s result matches the firm’s 2021 autumn score, which saw it retain 45 of its 48 NQ solicitors or 94%.