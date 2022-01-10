Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Novak Djokovic: Judge orders immediate release of tennis star [BBC News]
Novak Djokovic axes two lawyers and hires four more after glaring error on injunction form [Express]
London law firms struggle to fill jobs as competition for applicants soars [Financial Times] (£)
The Secret Barrister: why did the jury find the Colston Four not guilty? [The Times] (£)
The Observer view on Tories’ questioning of Colston verdict [The Guardian]
William and Charles ‘absolutely furious’ with Andrew over mounting legal bills [Metro]
Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers claim they have found a third juror in her sex trafficking trial who lied about being abused – as the socialite is given hope of a retrial [Mail Online]
Mike Ashley vs Amanda Staveley in High Court showdown: New twist in Newcastle United takeover as ex-owner sues woman who sealed deal [This is Money]
Pakistan set to appoint its first ever woman Supreme Court Justice [Jurist]
“The silver circle is kind of redundant now that Simmons and CMS basically pay the same at NQ level…” [Legal Cheek comments]
Anonymous
For the article about the first woman Supreme Court judge in Pakistan, it woyld be interesting to see some detailed analysis on whether a seniority principle was breached. Important implications either way.