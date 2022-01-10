Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Novak Djokovic: Judge orders immediate release of tennis star [BBC News]

Novak Djokovic axes two lawyers and hires four more after glaring error on injunction form [Express]

London law firms struggle to fill jobs as competition for applicants soars [Financial Times] (£)

The Secret Barrister: why did the jury find the Colston Four not guilty? [The Times] (£)

The Observer view on Tories’ questioning of Colston verdict [The Guardian]

William and Charles ‘absolutely furious’ with Andrew over mounting legal bills [Metro]

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers claim they have found a third juror in her sex trafficking trial who lied about being abused – as the socialite is given hope of a retrial [Mail Online]

Mike Ashley vs Amanda Staveley in High Court showdown: New twist in Newcastle United takeover as ex-owner sues woman who sealed deal [This is Money]

Pakistan set to appoint its first ever woman Supreme Court Justice [Jurist]

“The silver circle is kind of redundant now that Simmons and CMS basically pay the same at NQ level…” [Legal Cheek comments]

