Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

BNP Paribas London executive keeps job despite naming Asian colleague ‘Hu She’ [City A.M.]

The lawyer who set up her own City firm — and poached most of her old colleagues [The Telegraph]

Barristers on £58k salaries ‘paid incredibly poorly’ says city lawyer amid case backlog warning [Birmingham Live]

Letter: It’s not just the court building that is crumbling [Financial Times] (£)

Priti Patel ‘misleading’ public by calling Channel crossings illegal after court rules asylum seekers not committing crime [Independent]

UK to make it easier to repeal or amend law copied from EU [Reuters]

Child abuse victim waited more than 1,000 days for justice as trial delayed twice [Mirror]

Almost 400 drivers join employment rights legal battle against Amazon [Independent]

“Obviously, addressing people by name is preferable (if you know the name). And I can understand the objection to ‘Dear Sirs.’ But I struggle to understand the objection to ‘Dear Sir or Madam’ or ‘Dear Sir/Madam'”. [Legal Cheek comments]

