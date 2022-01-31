Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
BNP Paribas London executive keeps job despite naming Asian colleague ‘Hu She’ [City A.M.]
The lawyer who set up her own City firm — and poached most of her old colleagues [The Telegraph]
Barristers on £58k salaries ‘paid incredibly poorly’ says city lawyer amid case backlog warning [Birmingham Live]
Letter: It’s not just the court building that is crumbling [Financial Times] (£)
Priti Patel ‘misleading’ public by calling Channel crossings illegal after court rules asylum seekers not committing crime [Independent]
UK to make it easier to repeal or amend law copied from EU [Reuters]
Child abuse victim waited more than 1,000 days for justice as trial delayed twice [Mirror]
Almost 400 drivers join employment rights legal battle against Amazon [Independent]
“Obviously, addressing people by name is preferable (if you know the name). And I can understand the objection to ‘Dear Sirs.’ But I struggle to understand the objection to ‘Dear Sir or Madam’ or ‘Dear Sir/Madam'”. [Legal Cheek comments]
