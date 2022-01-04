New Year round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the New Year period

Junior lawyer burnout: M&A boom accelerates exit from elite firms [Financial Times] (£)

London law firms hired record number of partners in 2021 [City A.M.]

New year, new laws: The new legislation being introduced to the UK in 2022 [MyLondon]

Insider’s legal predictions for 2022: It’s going to be a big year for deals, law firm talent wars, legal tech, and bankruptcy [Business Insider]

Bitcoin will be legal tender in 2 more countries this year, El Salvador’s President predicts [Bitcoin.com]

Robert Buckland MP “delighted” with New Year’s honour as he looks back on career highlights [Swindon Advertiser]

Bar Council chair criticises ‘thin-skinned’ Raab for not meeting him [The Guardian]

Legal document in Andrew civil sex case due to be made public [The Independent]

Private schools’ ban on trans girls is legally ‘unwise at best’, experts say [Pink News]

Female lawyer, 39, ‘sent 50 naked pictures’ to ex-client, 28, in jail for scarring man for life in meat cleaver attack [Daily Mail]

NAKED AMBITION I became an OnlyFans model instead of a solicitor after graduating from law school — and I make £60k a year [The Sun]

Law student crashed his Seat Ibiza while twice the limit in Sunderland city centre [Chronicle Live]

Yale law student looks for love on ‘The Bachelor’ [Above the Law]

Crown court experience competition launched for students [Daily Echo]

“So many City kids think they have a right to blow cash because they work a highly stressful job but then complain they don’t have any assets at age 30.” [Legal Cheek comments]

NEXT TUESDAY Legal Cheek virtual student careers and commercial awareness event with Travers Smith [Apply to attend]