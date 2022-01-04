New Year round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the New Year period
Junior lawyer burnout: M&A boom accelerates exit from elite firms [Financial Times] (£)
London law firms hired record number of partners in 2021 [City A.M.]
New year, new laws: The new legislation being introduced to the UK in 2022 [MyLondon]
Insider’s legal predictions for 2022: It’s going to be a big year for deals, law firm talent wars, legal tech, and bankruptcy [Business Insider]
Bitcoin will be legal tender in 2 more countries this year, El Salvador’s President predicts [Bitcoin.com]
Robert Buckland MP “delighted” with New Year’s honour as he looks back on career highlights [Swindon Advertiser]
Bar Council chair criticises ‘thin-skinned’ Raab for not meeting him [The Guardian]
Legal document in Andrew civil sex case due to be made public [The Independent]
Private schools’ ban on trans girls is legally ‘unwise at best’, experts say [Pink News]
Female lawyer, 39, ‘sent 50 naked pictures’ to ex-client, 28, in jail for scarring man for life in meat cleaver attack [Daily Mail]
NAKED AMBITION I became an OnlyFans model instead of a solicitor after graduating from law school — and I make £60k a year [The Sun]
Law student crashed his Seat Ibiza while twice the limit in Sunderland city centre [Chronicle Live]
Yale law student looks for love on ‘The Bachelor’ [Above the Law]
Crown court experience competition launched for students [Daily Echo]
“So many City kids think they have a right to blow cash because they work a highly stressful job but then complain they don’t have any assets at age 30.” [Legal Cheek comments]
