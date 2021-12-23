Fresh salary rises see Weil trainees become highest paid in the City

£60k in year one, £65k in year two

Trainees at Weil Gotshal & Manges are now the highest paid in the City thanks to a fresh round of pay increases, Legal Cheek can reveal.

First year rates have moved to £60,000, up 20% from £50,000, while year two pay now sits at £65,000, a rise of 18% from £55,000. The firm’s newly qualified (NQ) associates earn a salary of £145,000 following an increase earlier this summer.

The Legal Cheek 2022 Firms Most List shows the sizeable uplifts put Weil’s rookies firmly at the top of the trainee pay table, with the likes of Akin Gump, Cleary Gottlieb, Davis Polk and Ropes and Gray sitting just behind with rates of £57,500 and £62,500.

Weil recruits around 14 trainees in London each year and scored an A for training in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey.