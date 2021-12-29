Revealed: The law firms with the best perks 2022

From on-site swimming pools to freebie tickets; which corporate law firms offer the best perks?

It’s no secret that in exchange for the gruelling hours, life as a junior lawyer comes with a number of cushy perks.

Whether you’re looking for sizeable bonuses, private medical care, subsidised gym access, or even a swimming pool to name but a few, Legal Cheek exclusive research can now reveal which law firms go above and beyond — even when their lawyers are spending much of their time working from home!

The Legal Cheek Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey asked over 2,500 junior lawyers from over 100 of the nation’s leading law firms: ‘How good are your firm’s perks?’ Rookie respondents then rated the perquisites at their workplace on a scale of one to ten — with one signifying ‘Non-existent’, and ten defined as ‘Amazing’.

We’ve collated the scores and below is the shortlist for the sixteen firms that scored an A* for their perks, listed alphabetically:

Best law firms for perks 2022

Akin Gump

Allen & Overy

Clifford Chance

Goodwin Procter

Hogan Lovells

Kirkland & Ellis

Latham & Watkins

Ropes & Gray

Shearman & Sterling

Sidley Austin

Skadden

Travers Smith

Vinson & Elkins

Weil Gotshal & Manges

White & Case

Willkie Farr & Gallagher

As part of this year’s survey we also received hundreds of anonymous comments from junior lawyers about the perks on offer at their firm. Here are a select few from some of the shortlisted firms above.

How good are your firm’s perks?

“Brilliant gym, hairdresser, dry cleaner, swimming pool on site, excellent health insurance and mental health provision.”

“Compensation is market-leading.”

“The firm is very generous in its perks, e.g. free meals to show appreciation for all associates and trainees, free Pelotons, big giveaways (e.g. holidays) in raffles at work events. We also get free Deliveroo, taxis home in the evening, etc.”

“The firm has many perks but the best is by far the subsidised gym membership!”

“The return to the office includes free breakfasts, lunch and barista-style coffees which are all excellent. Deliveroo allowance and free cabs home in the evening. No big parties at the moment for obvious reasons but have been sent a fair few things in the post for home based events.”

“We had an array of perks and gifts over lockdown, including cocktails/wine and cheese board to welcome new joiners. I have been to two already and they have been great!”

The winning law firm in each category will be announced at The Legal Cheek Awards 2022, sponsored by BARBRI, on Thursday 24 March 2022.