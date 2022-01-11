News

NQ lawyer pay at Mayer Brown hits £105k

By Legal Cheek on
18

Rise for rookies too

Mayer Brown has increased remuneration for its most junior associates, with newly qualified (NQ) solicitors in London now earning a six-figure salary.

The international outfit has increased base pay for NQs in the City by around 11% from £90,000 to £105,000. The rises took effect on 1 January 2022.

The recent boost puts the firm’s NQs on the same cash levels as their counterparts at Ashurst, Baker McKenzie and Herbert Smith Freehills, the Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows.

Mayer Brown’s trainees will also benefit from an additional uplift of £2,500 or roughly 5%: year one rates moving from £47,000 to £50,000 and year two from £52,500 to £55,000.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Mayer Brown, which offers around 15 training contracts in London each year, scored an A* for training in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey. The firm also scored A grades for its quality of work, peer support, partner approachability and eco-friendliness.

The pay rise continues the trend of salary uplifts seen among rival elite law firms across London, including Ashurst, Willkie Farr and Gallagher and most recently Travers Smith.

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

18 Comments

Anon

How has Ashurst got away with deferring increases till May but announcing now?!

Reply Report comment
(22)(1)

Query

What about 5, 6, 7 PQEs? The headline NQ rates are only relevant long term is there isn’t bunching higher up.

Reply Report comment
(14)(2)

Brady Bunch

You wouldn’t believe the amount of bunching further up the chain City-wide. Actual footage – https://s3.amazonaws.com/www.explorersweb.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/24004034/conga1.jpg

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

Fact

If LegalCheek decided to do some proper journalism, they should do an article on bunching.

Reply Report comment
(25)(0)

Anon

Wouldn’t win them any favours with law firms as their key revenue streams

Reply Report comment
(18)(0)

Pls tell me I must know

What is the NQ salary at DWF? They have to be the most secretive firm in the UK regarding remuneration.

Kennedys is similarly quiet on how much they pay their NQs.

Reply Report comment
(7)(3)

Anon

Kennedys between 65 and 75 I would say.

Reply Report comment
(0)(3)

I shall ponder for the rest of my days or until an NQ spills the beans

Cheers.

I guess all insurance based firms will be around the 70 mark?

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Anon

Well documented problem I know, but at 10PQE, pushing possibly for partner, you’re earning 70/80k more than when you started.

These headline figures are great for graduate recruitment but will lead to a huge amount of dissatisfaction down the line.

Reply Report comment
(18)(0)

Man on the Clapham Omnibus

Great firm. Great whack. Great place to do a few years and then fly over to K&E/L&W (looking at their alumni).

Reply Report comment
(5)(19)

TOP

Thx fresher, cool insight.

Reply Report comment
(10)(2)

anon

You don’t ‘fly over’.
A mate of mine was offered an associate role at Latham a few years ago. He had to go through about 6 or 7 interviews over a long period. The competition was pretty fierce, it’s not easy.

Reply Report comment
(19)(3)

Not Right Now

No. Few years ago it was tough, but the demand right now is unprecedented. People can practically fly over. Kirkland arent even bothering to interview some people because there is a huge labour shortage. Obviously things will probably stabilise post-PEdemic but you can most definitely fly over if you want to at certain firms.

Reply Report comment
(6)(4)

Hm?

I’ll just sit and cry about/contemplate my choices as I decided to train and qualify in the Thames Valley for promises of a good “competitive” salary as against my hours worked… Oh how wrong I was.

£42k as an NQ in the Thames Valley (lol)… no movement in NQ salaries in 2+ years… terrible retention rates beyond 2PQE.

Oh well – life eh?

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

Latham Big Shot

Do better in your GCSEs next time

Reply Report comment
(3)(6)

truthsiren

Congrats on joining Dentons, you’ll go very far.

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Whale

I think working in Oxford could have been the only choice worse choice than this. Move to London. Easy fix.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

LOL wut

No salary increase in 2 years and you’re still there?!

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories