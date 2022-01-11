NQ lawyer pay at Mayer Brown hits £105k

Rise for rookies too

Mayer Brown has increased remuneration for its most junior associates, with newly qualified (NQ) solicitors in London now earning a six-figure salary.

The international outfit has increased base pay for NQs in the City by around 11% from £90,000 to £105,000. The rises took effect on 1 January 2022.

The recent boost puts the firm’s NQs on the same cash levels as their counterparts at Ashurst, Baker McKenzie and Herbert Smith Freehills, the Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows.

Mayer Brown’s trainees will also benefit from an additional uplift of £2,500 or roughly 5%: year one rates moving from £47,000 to £50,000 and year two from £52,500 to £55,000.

Mayer Brown, which offers around 15 training contracts in London each year, scored an A* for training in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey. The firm also scored A grades for its quality of work, peer support, partner approachability and eco-friendliness.

The pay rise continues the trend of salary uplifts seen among rival elite law firms across London, including Ashurst, Willkie Farr and Gallagher and most recently Travers Smith.