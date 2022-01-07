Willkie Farr increases NQ lawyer pay to £145k in London

Trainee salaries up too

Willkie Farr & Gallagher has boosted newly qualified (NQ) solicitor salaries in London by 12%. NQ rates moved from £130,000 to £145,000 on 1 January 2022, the US headquartered outfit confirmed.

The salary hike means junior associates now earn the same as their peers at Gibson Dunn, Shearman & Sterling, Sullivan & Cromwell and Weil Gotshal & Manges.

Trainees salaries are also up: year one from £50,000 to £55,000, and year two from £55,000 to £60,000. These equate to rises of 10% and 9%, respectively.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows only a handful of firms pay NQs in excess of £145,000, while Vinson & Elkins tops the salary table with an eye-watering pay packet of £153,300.

Willkie, which offers around five training contracts in London each year, scored well in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey. The firm notched up A*s for quality of work, partner approachability, perks and work from home support, as well as As for training, peer support, legal tech, office and eco-friendliness.