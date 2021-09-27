NQ solicitor salaries move to £85k at Squire Patton Boggs

9% uplift

Squire Patton Boggs (SPB) has become the latest international law firm to boost the salaries of its junior lawyers.

The outfit, which is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, has upped rates to £85,000 for newly qualified (NQ) associates in London. This equates to a healthy rise of £7,000, or 9%, with salaries previously sitting at £78,000. Trainees qualifying into one of the firm’s regional offices — Birmingham, Manchester or Leeds — now start on £48,000, an uptick of 4% from £46,000.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows rookie remuneration in London sits at £37,000 in year one, rising to £42,000 in year two, while trainees in the regions receive £26,000 and £28,000. SPB offers around 25 training contracts each year.

The additional cash means SPB juniors in London are now on the same levels of cash as their opposite numbers at Norton Rose Fulbright and K&L Gates.