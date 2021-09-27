NQ solicitor salaries move to £85k at Squire Patton Boggs
9% uplift
Squire Patton Boggs (SPB) has become the latest international law firm to boost the salaries of its junior lawyers.
The outfit, which is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, has upped rates to £85,000 for newly qualified (NQ) associates in London. This equates to a healthy rise of £7,000, or 9%, with salaries previously sitting at £78,000. Trainees qualifying into one of the firm’s regional offices — Birmingham, Manchester or Leeds — now start on £48,000, an uptick of 4% from £46,000.
The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows rookie remuneration in London sits at £37,000 in year one, rising to £42,000 in year two, while trainees in the regions receive £26,000 and £28,000. SPB offers around 25 training contracts each year.
The additional cash means SPB juniors in London are now on the same levels of cash as their opposite numbers at Norton Rose Fulbright and K&L Gates.
Anon
Crazy to think just a few years ago the going rate for an NQ at a magic circle firm used to be 65k. Now it’s likely we’ll see it hit 120 soon. Wonder how sustainable all the increases are.
Anon
Twice yearly increases won’t be sustainable, it’s driven by a hot deal market needing lots of juniors.
If there’s a downturn, evidence of the past is that law firms tend to favour redundancies rather than reducing salaries. Occasionally teams which are completely dead short term but clearly still core long term (e.g. banking in 2008) have moved to 3 day weeks combined with some redundancies.
If that pattern repeats, the salaries probably are sustainable but at some point there’ll be a material reduction in the number earning them.