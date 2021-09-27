News

NQ solicitor salaries move to £85k at Squire Patton Boggs

By Legal Cheek on
8

9% uplift

Squire Patton Boggs (SPB) has become the latest international law firm to boost the salaries of its junior lawyers.

The outfit, which is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, has upped rates to £85,000 for newly qualified (NQ) associates in London. This equates to a healthy rise of £7,000, or 9%, with salaries previously sitting at £78,000. Trainees qualifying into one of the firm’s regional offices — Birmingham, Manchester or Leeds — now start on £48,000, an uptick of 4% from £46,000.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows rookie remuneration in London sits at £37,000 in year one, rising to £42,000 in year two, while trainees in the regions receive £26,000 and £28,000. SPB offers around 25 training contracts each year.

The additional cash means SPB juniors in London are now on the same levels of cash as their opposite numbers at Norton Rose Fulbright and K&L Gates.

Secure your place: The October 2021 UK Virtual Law Fair

8 Comments

Anon

Crazy to think just a few years ago the going rate for an NQ at a magic circle firm used to be 65k. Now it’s likely we’ll see it hit 120 soon. Wonder how sustainable all the increases are.

Reply Report comment
(14)(0)

Anon

Twice yearly increases won’t be sustainable, it’s driven by a hot deal market needing lots of juniors.

If there’s a downturn, evidence of the past is that law firms tend to favour redundancies rather than reducing salaries. Occasionally teams which are completely dead short term but clearly still core long term (e.g. banking in 2008) have moved to 3 day weeks combined with some redundancies.

If that pattern repeats, the salaries probably are sustainable but at some point there’ll be a material reduction in the number earning them.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

SPBToiler where are you?

We’re waiting

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Nice-2-Know

Solid mid-market firm. With the raise, it’s now good pay and a very reasonable work/life balance (across most, if not virtually all, departments). Don’t understand why the LC userbase criticizes firms like these so heavily.

Reply Report comment
(15)(6)

Dhdh

It is a fine proposition. There is virtually no salary differential between Squires, Travers, Simmons, Eversheds etc. now. 10-15k difference with the MC, but that’s about 8k after tax, £500 odd a month more isn’t really noticeable.

Squires has 1600 billable targets, Simmons is 1700, I think Eversheds is about 1500. At Travers I don’t think there are targets but everyone I know there works very hard, 1800-1900 wouldn’t be surprising. Same with MC where I suspect it averages 1850-2000. Every hour after 1500 hurts more and more, it comes out of your evenings and weekends.

If you’re going to work close to 2000, you might as well attempt the pay uplift and go for US. If not, the proposition of earning virtually the same for a meaningful increase of quality of life makes sense.

Reply Report comment
(12)(3)

lol okay

yes but who aspires to start off their career at a firm called The Bogg

Reply Report comment
(7)(2)

Anon

The salary isn’t the most important difference.
A MC/top US firm looks infinitely better on the cv than a mid-market firm.

You are in your twenties. It is the first firm you work for. The reputation/training on offer at the firm is the most important thing.

There’s a reason why (on average – importantly on average) a MC/SC/top US trainee is of a much higher quality than one at dentons/SPB/Eversheds, and why they tend to have a better career over the long term.

It’s the same in banking. Maybe the hours at Goldman don’t justify a higher salary. But it’s not just about the salary

Reply Report comment
(2)(9)

Joghn

Keep telling yourself that mate…

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories