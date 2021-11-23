Fried Frank ups trainee pay to £55-£60k

Salaries more than double to £145.5k upon qualification

The London office of US law firm Fried Frank has upped trainee lawyer pay by as much as 22%.

The New York-headquartered firm, which offers just three UK training contracts each year, confirmed first year trainees will now receive a salary of £55,000, up 22% from £45,000, while those in their second year will earn £60,000, up 20% from £50,000.

Upon qualification, rookie salaries more than double to £145,500.

The Legal Cheek 2022 Firms Most List shows that the fresh uplift puts Fried Frank’s trainees on the same levels of cash as those at Kirkland & Ellis and Sullivan & Cromwell, and slightly ahead of their opposite numbers at Jones Day (£52,000 and £59,000).

A raft of top firms have increased the salaries of their trainees in recent weeks.

Akin Gump and Ropes & Gray bumped salaries to £57,500 in year one and £62,500 in year two, uplifts of as much as 15%. The rises match those introduced at Cleary Gottlieb and Davis Polk. White & Case, meanwhile, boosted rookie remuneration to £52,000 (up from £50,000) and £57,000 (up from £55,000).

