Fried Frank ups trainee pay to £55-£60k

By Thomas Connelly on
16

Salaries more than double to £145.5k upon qualification

The London office of US law firm Fried Frank has upped trainee lawyer pay by as much as 22%.

The New York-headquartered firm, which offers just three UK training contracts each year, confirmed first year trainees will now receive a salary of £55,000, up 22% from £45,000, while those in their second year will earn £60,000, up 20% from £50,000.

Upon qualification, rookie salaries more than double to £145,500.

The Legal Cheek 2022 Firms Most List shows that the fresh uplift puts Fried Frank’s trainees on the same levels of cash as those at Kirkland & Ellis and Sullivan & Cromwell, and slightly ahead of their opposite numbers at Jones Day (£52,000 and £59,000).

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

A raft of top firms have increased the salaries of their trainees in recent weeks.

Akin Gump and Ropes & Gray bumped salaries to £57,500 in year one and £62,500 in year two, uplifts of as much as 15%. The rises match those introduced at Cleary Gottlieb and Davis Polk. White & Case, meanwhile, boosted rookie remuneration to £52,000 (up from £50,000) and £57,000 (up from £55,000).

16 Comments

Anna

Poor Frank… must be working him hard.

Anna
(14)(0)

Meme Firm

You could not pay me enough to work at a place called ‘Friend Frank’. Sound like a local chippy, and not a particularly good one at that, which, quite fittingly, is also what one would likely say about its standing in the commercial world.

Reply Report comment
(5)(37)

Anna

Look at their practice areas and the matters they have acted upon you utter simpleton.

Reply Report comment
(23)(4)

Anon

That’s great news for the 3 trainees they hire a year.

Reply Report comment
(29)(1)

Fourth Seater

Awesome news for law students interested in this top firm.

Reply Report comment
(5)(3)

Fried Frankly my dear

Turned them down, good place to be an associate but not much fun to be a trainee there. No training, no seat choice, and almost no other trainees.

Reply Report comment
(16)(1)

?

When are Shoosmiths matching?

Reply Report comment
(24)(2)

trainee

YOU’RE FUNNY LOOL

trainee

YOU'RE FUNNY LOOL
(1)(2)

BINGUS

What’s a fried frank? An overpriced sausage at Winter Wonderland?

Reply Report comment
(16)(13)

Kirkland NQ

Welcome to the big leagues. I’ll drop by later with some Lambo brochures and the details of my yacht broker.

Reply Report comment
(3)(16)

Anonyme

why would you want to work somewhere that sounds like a dehydrated lump of processed meat coated in grease?

Reply Report comment
(7)(9)

Merderballe

Wow, that is peanuts for two years slog in London.

Reply Report comment
(6)(1)

anon

Peanuts = 2x average UK salary

Reply Report comment
(7)(3)

Truth

Yes compare yourself to the average pleb on the street like everyone else who tries to make themselves feel better about an 80k NQ salary. If there are other people in your profession making 2x your salary at the same career stage, you need to sort yourself out. Who cares if you earn more than a plumbing apprentice?

Reply Report comment
(1)(4)

Lol

You must value your worth in proportion to earning more than someone else. How sad. Good luck.

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Former Frankfurter

Nice enough firm but people aren’t wrong when they say it’s going to be a bit dead/quiet with only three in an intake. Hardly a complaint but the atmosphere was kind of soft, which seemed wrong when brutal hours were an obvious necessity (the mismatch, I mean). Plus the turnover of associates can be crazy, which doesn’t help in a relatively small office — hardly specific to FF though.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Join the conversation

