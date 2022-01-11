News

Top Apple lawyer earns 10 TIMES more than magic circle partners

By Aishah Hussain
14

Kate Adams took home nearly £20 million in total compensation last year

Apple’s top lawyer earned ten times more than the average magic circle partner last year, taking home nearly $27 million (£20 million) in total compensation.

Kate Adams, 57, who currently serves as Apple’s general counsel and senior vice president of legal and global security, earned a whopping $26.97 million (£19.82 million) in 2021, according to the bigtech giant’s annual proxy statement filed this month with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Partners at magic circle law firms made a fraction of what Adams was awarded last year; profit per equity partner (PEP) at Freshfields stands at £1.91 million, according to our 2022 Firms Most List, while Allen & Overy and Clifford Chance partners pulled in £1.9 million and £1.85 million, respectively.

PEP at only a handful of US firms surpasses the £3 million mark, which is still nowhere near the eye-popping sum Adams is reported to have earned.

The bulk of Adams’ earnings came from stock awards valued at nearly $22 million (£16.17 million). She also earned $5 million (£3.67 million) in cash last year, including a base salary of $1 million (£735k).

Adams reports to Apple CEO Tim Cook, who himself made $98.7 million (£72.5 million) last year, according to the filing.

In her role, Adams oversees all legal matters, including corporate governance, intellectual property, litigation and securities compliance, global security and privacy.

She joined Apple from tech and manufacturing company Honeywell in 2017, where she worked for 14 years, most recently as general counsel and senior vice president. She spent a decade working at Sidley Austin in New York where she was an associate and then a partner.

Adams holds a bachelor’s degree in comparative literature from Brown University and a law degree from the University of Chicago Law School.

Legal Cheek reported last year that Google’s chief legal officer Kent Walker, 60, raked in $51 million (£37.5 million) in 2020.

14 Comments

Impressive

General counsel of one of the most important companies in human history makes more than a ten-a-penny partner at a British law firm.

Some nice investigative work here.

Observer

Where’s the Kirkland, lambo bloke?

Rofl

Paging Kirkland NQ 😀

Anon

She’s one of the 12 most senior people at a company with turnover of 365 billion dollars.

Surprising really she earns more than one of 308 partners at Links, a firm turning over 0.4% the amount Apple does.

Gertrude

She’ll have beefy dividends too. Dream legal job

Inhouse pleb

It will be a lot (lot) more stressful than being a partner at a shop like Linklaters or even Slaughters. This sort of job is obviously exceptional, but inhouse roles can pay quite well especially with the bonuses and the share options. Because salaries inhouse are opaque and not lock step, many people don’t know other than the advertised salaries for entry level positions, but if the right people like you and the company does well it can be very lucrative. PE houses and funds obviously pay exceptionally well and it is possible to out earn even US firm associates at a young age, but those roles are rare and you’ll likely come an elite firm background for those roles, although miracles do happen via the compliance route.

Helloooo

interesting – What are these inhouse roles where you do better than US associates?

Reply Report comment
Anon

Why would it be more stressful? No timesheets, stress about winning pitches and work, getting yelled at by clients over the weekend. All the grunt work delegated out to law firms and juniors in the team. At that level it’s all about ability to make important decisions fast.

Reply Report comment
Apple In-House NQ

Where’s Kirkland NQ now?

Hm?.

Water is wet.

Reply Report comment
[!]

not surprised by this. it has been well known that GCs can make as much as if not more than partners in private practice.

for those interested do take a look at this: https://www.law.com/corpcounsel/2021/08/12/gc-compensation-chart-who-made-the-2021-top-paid-gc-list/

Molly

I’d personally like to see LC report more on in-house opportunities and comp. Sure it’s cheaper at the junior end, and not a great place to cut your teeth compared to private practice, but once you’re senior and experienced enough, you can lateral into some fairly juicy roles. Even better if you can invest in some eye watering stock options. General counsels in Silicon Valley are laughing at this point.

Kirkland NQ

Lol, pauper. Come back when you earn proper money.

Reply Report comment
Anonymous

Davis Polk & Wardwell Partners RN🤑

Reply Report comment
