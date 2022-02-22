Judge Rinder to release thriller based on pupil barrister

TV star tells Legal Cheek new book is ‘loosely based on truth’

Barrister and daytime tele judge Robert Rinder is to release a thriller charting the twists and turns of a pupil barrister starting out in law.

The Judge is the first book in a two-part series written by the 2 Hare Court criminal barrister known for his popular television show Judge Rinder.

It tells the story of Adam Green, a barrister in training, as he navigates his first case from “the murky world of chambers to the splendour of the Old Bailey”. Green has lived much of his life as a “misfit” but secures a scholarship to train at a criminal set in London.

My first best-selling thriller. I cannot wait for you all to meet Adam Green. Misfit. Purveyor of justice. Barrister-in-training. The Judge publishes July 2023, pre-order your signed hardback from Waterstones today https://t.co/fvQjL80odJ pic.twitter.com/b71hUZGo21 — Robert Rinder MBE (@RobbieRinder) February 17, 2022

On whether any of the characters’ experiences are based on his own time as a pupil barrister, Rinder told Legal Cheek:

“It’s only loosely based on truth… it’s fiction. Although some judges may recognise themselves in the main character… I hope they don’t!”

Rinder rose to fame in 2014 as the star of courtroom reality show Judge Rinder, which still airs today. He’s already authored two books giving advice on common legal woes and is a columnist for The Sun and Evening Standard newspapers. Rinder was awarded an MBE last year for services to Holocaust education and awareness and earlier this month received an honorary doctorate from Solent Law School for his legal work.

“It’s said that everyone has a book in them,” said Rinder. “After two decades at the bar, in journalism, and in television, I have got substantially more than one! I have finally found a character and story I passionately want to share with readers — the beginning of a series that draws on themes and personalities that I have known and loved.”

The 400-page novel is to be published in July 2023 but is available to pre-order now.