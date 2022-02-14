Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

‘Looks like BA picked a fight with the wrong passenger!’ Airline is slammed as legal colleagues back barrister taken off plane at Heathrow after cabin crew wouldn’t let nanny join family in business class despite having a ticket [Mail Online]

UK legal sector post record turnovers on back of M&A boom [City A.M.]

Demands for a new law to prevent employment discrimination over vaccine status [Express]

Nightingale court tells parents of victim of alleged rape there is no room for them at trial [The Guardian]

Boris Johnson questionnaire is ‘weird’, legal expert says [The National]

Prince Andrew’s lawyers request original copy of photo of him with Virginia Giuffre [iNews]

Career or babies? Now you can ask a ‘fertility officer’: UK law firm creates new post in bid to quash the notion that motherhood is job suicide [Mail Online]

Paolo Garbisi rides the whirlwind from law student to salvation of Italian rugby in meteoric rise [The Telegraph] (£)

Happy Valentine’s Day law lovers ❤️ [Twitter]

Poland offers compromise in rule of law dispute with EU [Financial Times] (£)

“This is precisely why working in an open plan fish tank is such BS. It’s also how you learn how to handle phone calls etc too though — by listening. It’s amazing what you can overhear!” [Legal Cheek comments]

